Koi Indian tribe unveils plans for $600 million casino resort in Sonoma County

The Koi Nation, one of California’s federally recognized Native American tribes, on Wednesday unveiled plans to build a $600 million casino resort on 68 acres on East Shiloh Road near the Shiloh Ranch Regional Park northeast of Santa Rosa in unincorporated Sonoma County.

The tribe intends to convert what was a winegrape vineyard at 222 East Shiloh Road, between the park and Old Redwood Highway, it acquired this month for $12.3 million into the Shiloh Resort & Casino.

The project would include 2,500 slot and other gaming machines, a 200-room hotel, six restaurant and food service areas, a meeting center and a spa. Plans call for an energy-efficient resort blended with the natural landscape. No smoking would be allowed anywhere on the property.

Sam Singer, a spokesman for the tribe, said the resort design “looks more like a winery project.” Taken together, he said, the casino development will stretch across 1.2 million square feet of space.

If built, this would be the third Las Vegas-style gambling casino in Sonoma County. It would rival the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria’s Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, which has the largest gaming floor in the Bay Area with 3,000 slots, about 100 table games, a live poker room plus a 200-room hotel. Opened in late 2013, the 254-acre Graton property is a $825 million development built on a former cow pasture.

The Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians owns and operates the River Rock Casino nestled in the Alexander Valley vineyard countryside near Geyserville. Opened more than 15 years ago, it has 1,150 gaming machines in a 62,000-square-foot casino and dining area.

The 90-member Koi Nation of Northern California submitted plans Wednesday in Washington D.C. to place the 68-acre Shiloh Road tract in trust, so it can exercise its sovereign rights under federal law to gain approval for the gaming operation and then ultimately build the resort.

The Koi Nation wants to build and operate the resort and casino under the 1988 U.S. Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, as well as the favorable federal court ruling in 2019 that recognized the tribe’s inherent rights.

The announcement and filing with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs starts the clock on what will be a long approval and construction process that could take four years, Singer said in an interview.

Federal authorities are expected to begin an environmental review of the land and open a public comment period on the project in 60 to 90 days, Darin Beltran, Koi tribal chairman, said in a statement.

The tribe hopes to start construction on the resort in one to two years, and it’s expected to take another two years until it’s finished, Singer said.

The property site is just over 10 miles from the Tribe’s historic lands within California’s Pomo territory.

“This region, the historic home of our people, today has one of the highest costs of living in the world, meaning that 90% of our citizens are part of what are considered low-income households,” Beltran said.

Singer said the tribe will be speaking with private investors to help finance the massive development. He said there’s a “great deal of interest in this project,” but he didn’t have any names of potential investors.

Revenue from the planned resort and casino will enable the tribal government to become economically independent and provide a long-term income source supporting the needs of current and future generations of tribal citizens, he said.

The Koi Nation anticipates that an undetermined portion of the Shiloh casino resort’s revenue will be shared with the broad community through the support of local organizations. And tribal leaders want to collaborate with area municipal leaders to help address their needs.

Once built and fully operational, the resort is expected to employ more than 1,100 full-time workers.

The Koi Nation is one of the remaining groups of Pomo people who essentially remained without its own land for most of the last 150 years. Their ancient home was on an island in Clearlake in Lake County, where they lived peacefully for thousands of years. Beginning with the arrival of colonists during the Gold Rush, the tribal members became slaves and cheap laborers.

In 1871, their homes were burned to the ground by settlers who had seized land in the area. After that, the Koi Pomo lived in communities along the Russian River Valley from between Clearlake and Sebastopol in Sonoma County.

In 1916, the United States government attempted to relegate the tribe to a small rancheria near Clearlake. But the Bureau of Indian Affairs deemed the land to be uninhabitable. As a result, in 1918 the Koi’s spiritual leaders Tom Johnson and his brother, John Johnson, led their community to Sebastopol and Santa Rosa. Since then, the Koi’s political and spiritual leadership have called Sebastopol and Santa Rosa home.

Although uninhabited, the Koi Tribe’s Lower Lake Rancheria was terminated in 1956 by federal authorities who mistakenly terminated the federal government’s relationship with the Koi Nation.

For another 50 years, the United States continued to deny the Koi Nation its right of sovereign recognition and land, and the Koi members their rights as tribal citizens. The Koi Nation prevailed in federal court in 2019, when the court restored both the Tribe’s recognition and its rights as a tribal entity, including the right to establish a sovereign land base.

The court’s ruling in Koi Nation v. Zinke “paved the way” for the tribe to acquire the Shiloh Road land, between Windsor and Santa Rosa, and propose the casino resort, Singer, the tribe spokesman, said.

“With this land and the Shiloh Resort & Casino, we are taking long overdue steps to preserve our cultural and historic integrity and secure a brighter future for coming generations,” Beltran said in the statement.