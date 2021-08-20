Korbel’s owner to be honored at Sonoma Wine Country Auction

Gary Heck, owner and president of Korbel Champagne Cellars in Guerneville, will be the vintner honoree at this year’s Sonoma Wine Country Auction Sept. 18 at the La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard.

The annual event has raised more than $37 million since its inception, providing money for education, health and environmental programs in Sonoma County.

Michael Haney, executive director of the Sonoma County Vintners trade group, whose foundation sponsors the charitable event, called Heck ”a champion for our county’s wine and grower community.”

For more information about the auction visit https://sonomacountywineauction.com.

Wine Industry Financial Symposium to feature area CEOs

The annual Wine Industry Financial Symposium will feature top wine executives and it will be held Nov. 9-10 at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa.

The program will feature Chris Indelicato, CEO of Delicato Family Wines, and Pat Roney, CEO and founding partner of Vintage Wine Estates, as keynote speakers.

Both of those wine companies have made big news this year. Delicato recently bought the Francis Ford Coppola Winery of Geyserville and Vintage Wine Estates became a publicly traded company in the spring.

The event is sponsored by Wine Business Monthly.

Cliff Lede Vineyards promotes 3 on wine production team

The Cliff Lede Vineyards in the Stags Leap District in the Napa Valley has promoted three employees on its winery production team.

Christopher Tynan, the winemaker at Cliff Lede since 2012, has become director of winemaking. Associate winemaker Travis Bullard, who joined the production team in 2010, was promoted to winemaker. Anna Compton, who joined the company in 2017 and has been an enologist, was promoted to assistant winemaker.

The company operates under the Lede Family Wines umbrella. The business was first established in 2002 when Canadian native Cliff Lede bought 60 acres in the Stags Leap District. Three years later, he opened the adjacent Poetry Inn, and in 2011 he acquired the Savoy Vineyard in Anderson Valley.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.