A coastal ranch property in Mendocino County that’s been a longtime retreat for singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson and his family hit the real estate market Aug. 7 with an asking price of $17.2 million.

Sitting on more than 557 acres along Highway 1 in the unincorporated community of Elk, the Kristofferson Ranch offers sweeping coastal views and a “refreshing” Old World design, according to Sotheby’s listing agent Justin Nadeau.

“There’s a couple thing that really make it special, one is the owner and the family and what it means to them, but in terms of the property, it’s really been maintained in its natural state,” Nadeau said.

The property includes several barns and a four-bedroom ranch house.

The 87-year-old “Why Me” singer, who grew up in San Mateo, bought the property in 1980.

The ranch dates back to the 1800s when it was originally developed as a dairy farm, according to the Sotheby’s listing. Boasting nearly a mile of ocean frontage, the property includes sweeping and dramatic views of Manchester State Park and Point Arena lighthouse.

Nadeau notes that Kristofferson never built elaborate homes or cut down trees on the property, and the ranch exists today much as it did 100 years ago.

“The Kristoffersons always used it as a place to come during the summers, or whenever it was they were free, with the kids and grandkids and enjoy nature and open space,” Nadeau said.

After more than 40 years, the family is selling the property with the hopes that a new steward will “carry on what they did there in taking care of the property; using it and loving it in a similar way,” Nadeau said.

For more information, go to sothebysrealty.com.