Lamborn Family Vineyards in Napa Valley listed for $7.9 million

A vineyard estate has hit the market in Angwin for $7.9 million.

Lamborn Family Vineyards in the Howell Mountain American Viticultural Area sits on 34 acres and includes two houses, a barn and just under eight acres dedicated to a working vineyard with zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon grapes.

The three-bedroom, two and a half bath primary home offers expansive views of the property from a wraparound patio.

The property’s three-bedroom, two bath secondary house was completely remodeled in 2015. There is a separate one-bedroom, one bath unit downstairs with a separate entrance.

There is also a garden, bocce ball court and a wine cellar.

Father and son Bob and Mike Lamborn started the winery in 1971, according to the winery website. Lamborn Family Vineyards has been producing wine by winemaker Heidi Barrett for more than 24 years.

Barrett is open with working with the property’s new owners, according to listing agent Damian Archbold with Compass.

“What people are buying is a prestigious vineyard with a very prestigious winemaker,” Archbold said. “It’s a very rare property.”

See a video tour here:

For more details, check out the listing here.