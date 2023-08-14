San Francisco and Los Angeles residents with the freedom and inclination to relocate are choosing to buy homes in Las Vegas largely because their money goes a long way there, according to a recent study by Redfin.

In its report released July 27, the real estate brokerage found that Redfin.com users looking to move to a new metro area searched for homes in Las Vegas more than any other city in the U.S.; with Los Angeles and San Francisco being the most common origins for buyers moving to Las Vegas.

This chart from Redfin.com shows the most common origins of Redfin.com users who are moving to the Las Vegas metro. (Redfin.com)

Phoenix, Arizona; Tampa and Orlando, Florida, and Sacramento were also popular destination searches, according to the study.

Additionally, the brokerage reported that San Francisco topped the list of number of Redfin.com users looking to leave a metro area, with nearly a quarter of local users searching for a home elsewhere.

Homebuyers were also looking to leave New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Chicago more than any other city.

The brokerage said its analysis is based on about two million Redfin.com users who viewed for-sale homes online across more than 100 metro areas from April 2023 to June 2023.

The vast majority of users looking to relocate were motivated by housing costs, Redfin said. A typical Las Vegas home sells for $412,000, less than half the price of a home in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

This chart from Redfin.com shows the difference in housing costs between Las Vegas, Nevada, and Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, Washington, as of June 2023. (Redfin.com)

A recent Redfin survey found that nearly 50% of U.S. residents who moved to a new metro area in the last year did so for affordable housing and cost of living.

And while metros like Las Vegas and Phoenix having proven to be prone to extreme heat waves this summer, the survey found just 4% of relocating U.S. residents did so because they were concerned about the impact of climate change on their previous area.