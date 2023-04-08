Those who yearn for their childhood days of thrashing friends to climb the Pac Man scoreboard will soon be able to relive their glory days in Sebastopol.

But there’s more to The Rewind, arcade aficionado and former Bay Area real estate agent Adam Lam’s new concept set to open next month at The Barlow: it will also feature a self-serve bar and stay open until 2 a.m.

“(Arcades) have such a rich American history,” Lam said. “And there’s nothing else kind of like it (up here) where adults and even kids can relive the golden age of arcades that I grew up with.”

The Rewind will feature retro arcade games, from the ‘80s and ‘90s, alongside newer and digital games, located in the retail space next to Fern Bar and behind Woodfour Brewing Co. Its self-pour beverage “wall” will have 20 taps serving local craft, Japanese and German beers, ciders, and other local brews.

The arcade will be accessible with a refillable game card. Guests who are 21 and older will be given a wristband and a separate card to access the self-pour beer wall.,

Non-alcoholic beverages, premium Japanese and Asian snacks and healthier alternatives will also be available for purchase through a vending machine.

Guests can also order food from any neighboring food spot using a QR code — similar to other venues in The Barlow — and have it delivered to The Rewind.

“It’s designed to be somewhat of a friction-less business,” Lam said. “I think it will be a great spot where kids and parents can enjoy their time together and enjoy reliving the golden age of gaming.”

Lam grew up in San Francisco, where he would frequent arcades and be glued to the likes of Galaga, Pac Man and Street Fighter. His childhood obsession continued when he, as an adult, sought to create a game room for a vacation rental he owned, called The Pixel Palace.

“I wanted to create this altered man cave and it started out with one pinball game and one arcade game,” he said. “It kind of became an obsession where I was constantly getting more and more arcade games I never thought I could obtain because they were statements of my childhood.”

Lam said it was a huge success — people keep booking the property, especially during the pandemic when people couldn’t travel.

“It got to the point where I thought this could be a good kind of launch for me because I always wanted to create a place of community,” Lam said. “There also wasn’t really anything like it here and I didn’t really want to drive down to San Francisco or the East Bay to get an arcade.”

Yolanda Mathew, operations director at The Rewind, said it will be among the first family-friendly entertainment venues of its kind at The Barlow.

“This is such a fun addition to our community and we love that it will allow kids to be kids and create nostalgia for adults,” she said in a statement. “We're also thrilled that they'll be open late hours to promote fun nighttime entertainment; something that's been missing in Sebastopol for quite some time.”

Local residents are already eager for The Rewind. Several wrote emails to the city’s planning commission in August to show their support for the business.

“It will be a great entertainment and addition to our wonderful gem in the city of Sebastopol,” Amber Ray Hernandez, of Sebastopol, said in an email.

She looks forward to sharing a piece of her childhood experience with her kids at The Rewind, she said.

Sonoma County resident Fernando Mariano said he’s excited to see a “more diverse, cultural entertainment establishment.”

“We need an entertainment establishment open till late for ourselves and friends who work in shifts and get off late at work,” he said in an email. “Instead of going to Graton Casino, I am excited to have a place to hang out with my friends and teenage children after hours.”

Lam anticipates The Rewind to open in May, though a specific date has yet to be set. And business hours are also up in the air, but he said The Rewind will be open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

