Liquidation stores draw shoppers: ‘There’s a ton of good stuff here’

It was just another busy Tuesday at Falling Prices: Customers were elbows-deep in a wooden bin overflowing with returned clothing, name-brand items and electronics being sold at discount prices.

The store receives crates of inventory from popular chains, such as Target and Amazon, every Sunday and Monday, when the store is closed. The items are then sorted and placed on the sales floor to be picked through by customers looking to get a significant discount.

Sayra Cisneros had heard about Falling Prices and brought her friend, Teresita Madrigal, to raid the newly stocked bins for home decor and items they couldn’t live without. Cisneros walked out with a woven linen basket and laptop case while Madrigal found a decorative rainbow desk light and a box of 96 Starbucks K-cups.

“I look for stuff for my dog and clothes for me and my kids,” Cisneros said. “There’s tons of good stuff here.”

The Falling Prices store prices in Santa Rosa change each day. Everything is $6 on Tuesdays, $4 on Wednesdays, $2 on Thursdays, $1 on Fridays and 25 cents on Saturdays.

While Tuesdays have the best inventory, with items such as air purifiers and boxes of name-brand coffee filling the shelves and bins, Saturdays are the busiest.

Richard and Ruth Cawood own the Santa Rosa store. Richard said he’s never seen the demand like this. Sometimes, he said, the store can’t keep up inventory with the amount of people that come to shop.

“It’s like Black Friday every Tuesday at 10 a.m. They are lined up and running into the store,” he said.

Some people go to liquidation stores like Falling Prices rather than the grocery store, even if products they find one week aren’t there the next week. Others go in with an open mind.

Madeline Lamberson is a frequent user of Falling Prices sister company BidRL, an online auction website. She and her sister-in-law Jinny wanted to check out Falling Prices and look for reusable glass tumblers.

Larry and Wanda Lapeere mainly go for the food products and prizes to hand out at their local church.

“It’s a treasure hunt,” Larry said. “There’s always something that you walk out with that you’re glad you came for.”

