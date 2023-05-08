Liz Holmes wants you to forget about Elizabeth

Of course, Holmes also tried to control the story, often with scorched-earth tactics. She is typically docile, but got visibly upset when I asked about how lawyer David Boies had threatened litigation against people who spoke negatively about Theranos. Alex Shultz, the father of the Theranos employee turned whistleblower Tyler Shultz, and the son of George Shultz, told the court that Tyler “slept with a knife under his pillow every night thinking that someone was going to come and murder him in the night.” (Holmes and Boies parted ways and she replaced her legal team in 2016.)

“I’m still thinking about the journalists being intimidated,” Holmes said after we’d moved on to several other topics. “As I said at trial, I completely wish we’d handled that situation differently.” She tears up. “I take responsibility for it because I was CEO of the company and at the end of the day, that’s that, but I don’t believe in people being treated that way, period.” (In response to Holmes seemingly casting blame on her legal team, a spokesperson for Boies texted, “Whatever.”)

Holmes chooses her words carefully when I ask if the prominent men who invested and joined the Theranos board were drawn to the startup partly because the founder was an attractive young woman. “A lot of people were attracted to this for their own reasons,” she said.

What does she think would have happened if she hadn’t garnered so much early attention as the second coming of Silicon Valley? Holmes does not blink: “We would’ve seen through our vision.” In other words, she thinks if she’d spent more time quietly working on her inventions and less time on a stage promoting the company, she would have revolutionized health care by now.

This kind of misguided talk is the one consistent thread in my reporting on who Holmes really is. She repeatedly says that Theranos wasn’t a get-rich-quick scheme for her; she never sold her shares and didn’t come out of it wealthy. Holmes’ parents said they borrowed $500,000 against their Washington, D.C.-area home to post Holmes’ bond.

I can’t shake an earlier story that Evans relayed. In the waning days of Theranos, Holmes got a dog, a Siberian husky named Balto. Last year, when a mountain lion carried Balto away from the front porch, Holmes spent 16 hours searching in the woods, digging through brambles and poison oak, hoping to find him alive. Everyone knew Balto was dead, but Holmes kept searching. The relentlessness. The certainty. The fanaticism. It’s the same way Holmes kept hanging on at Theranos.

Over antioxidant smoothies, Holmes told me she has ideas for COVID testing, drawing on her work in a Singapore lab as a college student during the SARS outbreak.

She maintains the idealistic delusion of a 19-year-old, never mind that she’s 39 with a fraud conviction, telling me she is still working on health care-related inventions and would continue to do so behind bars.

“I still dream about being able to contribute in that space,” Holmes said. “I still feel the same calling to it as I always did and I still think the need is there.”

If your head is exploding at how divorced from reality this sounds, that’s kind of the point. When Holmes uses the messianic vernacular of tech, I get the sense that she truly believes that she could have — and, in fact, she still could — change the world, and she doesn’t much care if we believe her or not. “Liz is not a natural born leader; she is more of a zealot than a showman,” Evans wrote to Davila.

It’s this steadfast (or unhinged?) belief that has kept Holmes fighting, even though a guilty plea would have likely helped her chances of remaining free. “She could have said, ‘Yes, I lied, and I tried my best to save mankind, but this happened in my enthusiasm,’” her father told me. “But she has taken the position that she is not guilty and that takes guts.”

Holmes eventually found her beloved husky, Balto, in the woods. But by then the dog was gone, torn apart by the mountain lion.

—

The last day I spent with Holmes, I parked and walked up the long driveway to find her and Evans embracing in the kitchen. They looked like they were slow dancing, swaying slightly, the two of them against the world. Fireplace burning. Seagulls flying overhead. Teddy drooling in his crate. Babies (plural) sleeping.

Evans left for a workout, saying he doesn’t want “dad bod.” Holmes and I sat at the kitchen table alone, talking. She didn’t seem like a hero or a villain. She seemed, like most people, somewhere in between. As Holmes broke down thinking about what her children will be like in 11 years, I kept going back to her central promise at Theranos: The technology that she invented would, in her words, create “a world in which no one ever has to say goodbye too soon.”

And there she was, preparing to do just that.

That Friday, the couple were getting ready to host a group of friends from the Bay Area. They invited me to stay. They repeatedly invited me to come back, to bring my family. We could all go to the zoo.

I appreciated their hospitality, but I didn’t fully understand it. Usually interview subjects can’t wait to get rid of me.

Then I realized why they kept opening the door wider. Holmes is unlike anyone I’ve ever met — modest but mesmerizing. If you are in her presence, it is impossible not to believe her, not to be taken with her and be taken in by her. Liz Holmes and Billy Evans know that. I politely declined their invitation.