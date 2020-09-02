Local Barrel taproom in Santa Rosa closing due to coronavirus pandemic

Local Barrel, a popular downtown Santa Rosa taproom opened four years ago, will close on Saturday as a result of a lack of business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Drew Ferrante noted in a Facebook post that he could not continue operating as a result of business restrictions imposed under local and state public health orders, which have barred indoor dining and drinking since July 13.

“Despite starting 2020 on a very high note, with the arrival of COVID and the (subsequent) shutdown, we simply could not afford to stay in business without having any patio seating, or food to go,” according to his post.

Ferrante had been a longtime bartender at Russian River Brewing Co. and used his experience and contacts to open Local Barrel on the 400 block of Mendocino Avenue.