Local dairy veteran picked as new executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau

The Sonoma County Farm Bureau has hired a Petaluma resident with a long track record in the dairy industry as its new executive director.

Dayna Ghirardelli replaces Tawny Tesconi for the bureau, which is the main agricultural trade group for almost 3,000 family farmers, ranchers and rural landowners.

The group also has participated in local political issues, such as opposing civilian oversight of the county Sheriff's Office. It also contributed at least $153,000 in political donations during the 2020 election cycle.

“Dayna comes to the farm bureau with lifelong connections in the ag community and a successful career advocating for Sonoma County farmers and ranchers. We are confident that she will help us amplify our mission here at the farm bureau,” Jennifer Beretta, president of the farm bureau, said in a statement.

Beretta is a fourth-generation member of her family’s organic dairy farm in Santa Rosa.

Ghirardelli most recently served as the director of producer relations for the California Milk Advisory Board. In that role, she assisted on advocacy issues as well as outreach and communications with dairy farmers and related businesses.

She has worked in the dairy industry for years, starting out with the UC Cooperative Extension as the dairy program representative in Sonoma and Marin counties.

The Chico State graduate also worked as a consultant for local dairy farmers in a position where she helped them with filing their water quality permits and transitioning to organic farming.

From 2008 to 2020, she worked for Clover Sonoma, the longtime Petaluma dairy processor. Ghirardelli eventually became the producer relations manager for Clover, working with 30 dairies mostly in Northern California from which the company sources its milk.