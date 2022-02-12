Longtime Sonoma County vintners to be honored during barrel auction in May

Three wine professionals and a well-known local family will be honored May 6 at the Sonoma County Barrel Auction at the MacMurray Estate Vineyards.

The honorees will be recognized for their role of being icons and innovators within the local industry at the barrel auction, which is sponsored by the Sonoma County Vintners trade group.

They include:

Audrey Sterling, who cofounded Iron Horse Vineyards in Sebastopol with her late husband, Barry, in 1976. The winery and vineyards have become one the premier local destinations for sparkling wine in the region.

Randy Ullom, the winemaster at Kendall-Jackson Wines, who has been a pioneer in popularizing California chardonnay across the world as he starts his 29th year working for Jackson Family Wines.

Ames Morison, the co-founder of Medlock Ames winery, who served 19 years at the helm of the Alexander Valley winery known for its Bordeaux blends. Last year, he stepped down from the winemaker role to focus more on improving the winery’s sustainability goals and to advocate more for policies to mitigate climate change.

The Benizger family, who founded the Benziger Family Winery in Glen Ellen. The family had the first vineyards and winery in Sonoma County to be certified as biodynamic, a practice where grapes are grown without chemicals along with meeting additional standards for the business to be balanced and self-sustaining. The Wine Group in 2015 bought the winery and its 85-acre estate adjacent to Jack London State Park.

Sonoma Wine Library holds new video screening

The Sonoma Wine Library will hold a new event Thursday as part of its video series with vintners within the local industry.

The event will feature a video of Gary Heck, president and owner of Korbel Champagne Cellars in Guerneville, who speaks on his experiences guiding the family-owned winery in the sparkling wine marketplace.

After the video, Korbel winemaker Paul Ahvenainen will answer questions from audience members at the 7 p.m. event at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.

Information: visit the library’s website, https://sonomawinelibraryassn.org.

Two local women join wine networking group

Two local women have joined the board of directors for Wine Women, a trade organization that helps advance women's professional careers in the wine industry.

The two are Beth Proctor from Boisset Wine Collections and Jeanette Bolaños from Metlock Ames.

A University of Kansas graduate, Proctor worked various accounting roles in the telecommunications industry in Kansas City before moving to the area in 2019. She currently works for Boisset Collection on its accounting team.

Bolaños worked for many years in the health care industry and then shifted careers. She is a recent graduate of Sonoma State University’s executive wine master’s degree of business administration program and works in business and operations for Medlock Ames in Healdsburg.

