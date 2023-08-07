50 lowest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022.|
STACKER
August 7, 2023
Updated 13 minutes ago

The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but financial inequality prevails within its borders. That divide is growing, especially between the poorest and richest U.S. residents.

The middle class is shrinking. In 2021, just half of adults lived in a middle-income household, a huge drop from 61% in the 70s. This dip meant some middle-class adults broke into the high-income bracket. At the same time, the share of lower-income residents is growing: 29% of adults lived in low-income households in 2021, compared to 25% in 1971.

Wages over this period grew at all income levels, but the rich got significantly higher bumps. Pew Charitable Trusts found that high incomes grew 69% over the past 50 years, while low incomes grew just 45%. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and further exposed these harsh financial gaps.

The difference in pay for the highest- and lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. last year was over eightfold: from about $28,000 for entertainment attendants to over $251,000 for physicians. Nationally, most of the lowest-paying jobs are in the leisure and accommodation fields: think folks who work in food establishments, at hotels, at recreational facilities like pools and amusement parks, and other service jobs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Helpers--installation, maintenance, and repair workers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $38,020
- Median hourly wage: $18.28
- Total employment: 90 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Preschool teachers, except special education

Canva

- Median annual wage: $37,930
- Median hourly wage: $18.23
- Total employment: 680 people (3.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Agricultural workers, all other

Canva

- Median annual wage: $37,760
- Median hourly wage: $18.16
- Total employment: 70 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Pearl PhotoPix // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $37,740
- Median hourly wage: $18.15
- Total employment: 230 people (1.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Cooks, short order

Jason Person // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $37,600
- Median hourly wage: $18.08
- Total employment: 270 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Helpers--production workers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $37,370
- Median hourly wage: $17.97
- Total employment: 450 people (2.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Demonstrators and product promoters

Canva

- Median annual wage: $37,340
- Median hourly wage: $17.95
- Total employment: 870 people (4.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Material moving workers, all other

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $37,230
- Median hourly wage: $17.90
- Total employment: 70 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $37,090
- Median hourly wage: $17.83
- Total employment: 150 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Tutors

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,970
- Median hourly wage: $17.77
- Total employment: 350 people (1.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Protective service workers, all other

VH-studio // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,900
- Median hourly wage: $17.74
- Total employment: 270 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Concierges

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,700
- Median hourly wage: $17.64
- Total employment: 70 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $36,600
- Median hourly wage: $17.60
- Total employment: 110 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Retail salespersons

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,550
- Median hourly wage: $17.57
- Total employment: 4,800 people (23.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,490
- Median hourly wage: $17.54
- Total employment: 1,500 people (7.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Painting, coating, and decorating workers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $36,470
- Median hourly wage: $17.54
- Total employment: 50 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,440
- Median hourly wage: $17.52
- Total employment: 480 people (2.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Animal caretakers

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,420
- Median hourly wage: $17.51
- Total employment: 590 people (2.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Canva

- Median annual wage: $36,340
- Median hourly wage: $17.47
- Total employment: 2,340 people (11.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Emergency medical technicians

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,280
- Median hourly wage: $17.44
- Total employment: 610 people (2.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Sewing machine operators

UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,190
- Median hourly wage: $17.40
- Total employment: 110 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,140
- Median hourly wage: $17.37
- Total employment: 680 people (3.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Security guards

Canva

- Median annual wage: $36,120
- Median hourly wage: $17.37
- Total employment: 1,340 people (6.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Tour and travel guides

Canva

- Median annual wage: $36,110
- Median hourly wage: $17.36
- Total employment: 140 people (0.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,080
- Median hourly wage: $17.34
- Total employment: 90 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Food servers, nonrestaurant

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $36,010
- Median hourly wage: $17.31
- Total employment: 400 people (1.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Food preparation workers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $35,920
- Median hourly wage: $17.27
- Total employment: 1,360 people (6.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

Nature's Charm // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $35,880
- Median hourly wage: $17.25
- Total employment: 330 people (1.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $35,720
- Median hourly wage: $17.18
- Total employment: 180 people (0.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Packers and packagers, hand

Canva

- Median annual wage: $35,640
- Median hourly wage: $17.13
- Total employment: 1,020 people (5.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Canva

- Median annual wage: $35,620
- Median hourly wage: $17.13
- Total employment: 2,900 people (14.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Recreation workers

Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $35,570
- Median hourly wage: $17.10
- Total employment: 680 people (3.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Dishwashers (tie)

Canva

- Median annual wage: $35,330
- Median hourly wage: $16.99
- Total employment: 1,030 people (5.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Cooks, fast food (tie)

Alena Veasey // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $35,330
- Median hourly wage: $16.98
- Total employment: 1,180 people (5.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Baggage porters and bellhops (tie)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $35,200
- Median hourly wage: $16.92
- Total employment: 60 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Cashiers (tie)

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $35,200
- Median hourly wage: $16.92
- Total employment: 5,350 people (26.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Physical therapist aides

Canva

- Median annual wage: $35,110
- Median hourly wage: $16.88
- Total employment: 70 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Fast food and counter workers (tie)

BlueSkyImage // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $34,990
- Median hourly wage: $16.82
- Total employment: 4,430 people (21.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Personal care and service workers, all other (tie)

Motortion Films // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $34,990
- Median hourly wage: $16.82
- Total employment: 80 people (0.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Home health and personal care aides

Canva

- Median annual wage: $34,640
- Median hourly wage: $16.66
- Total employment: 7,910 people (38.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Amusement and recreation attendants

Alexander Oganezov // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $34,560
- Median hourly wage: $16.61
- Total employment: 600 people (2.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $34,520
- Median hourly wage: $16.60
- Total employment: 760 people (3.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Bartenders

Canva

- Median annual wage: $34,150
- Median hourly wage: $16.42
- Total employment: 920 people (4.53 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Manicurists and pedicurists

Finist4 // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $33,780
- Median hourly wage: $16.24
- Total employment: 340 people (1.66 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

aboutsung // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $33,710
- Median hourly wage: $16.21
- Total employment: 1,060 people (5.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Waiters and waitresses

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $33,680
- Median hourly wage: $16.19
- Total employment: 4,110 people (20.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $33,530
- Median hourly wage: $16.12
- Total employment: 110 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Canva

- Median annual wage: $33,160
- Median hourly wage: $15.94
- Total employment: 30 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Educational instruction and library workers, all other

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $32,770
- Median hourly wage: $15.76
- Total employment: 660 people (3.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Cooks, all other

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $29,550
- Median hourly wage: $14.21
- Total employment: 110 people (0.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

