The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but financial inequality prevails within its borders. That divide is growing, especially between the poorest and richest U.S. residents.

The middle class is shrinking. In 2021, just half of adults lived in a middle-income household, a huge drop from 61% in the 70s. This dip meant some middle-class adults broke into the high-income bracket. At the same time, the share of lower-income residents is growing: 29% of adults lived in low-income households in 2021, compared to 25% in 1971.

Wages over this period grew at all income levels, but the rich got significantly higher bumps. Pew Charitable Trusts found that high incomes grew 69% over the past 50 years, while low incomes grew just 45%. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and further exposed these harsh financial gaps.

The difference in pay for the highest- and lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. last year was over eightfold: from about $28,000 for entertainment attendants to over $251,000 for physicians. Nationally, most of the lowest-paying jobs are in the leisure and accommodation fields: think folks who work in food establishments, at hotels, at recreational facilities like pools and amusement parks, and other service jobs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Santa Rosa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Helpers--installation, maintenance, and repair workers

- Median annual wage: $38,020

- Median hourly wage: $18.28

- Total employment: 90 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#49. Preschool teachers, except special education

- Median annual wage: $37,930

- Median hourly wage: $18.23

- Total employment: 680 people (3.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#48. Agricultural workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $37,760

- Median hourly wage: $18.16

- Total employment: 70 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#47. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

- Median annual wage: $37,740

- Median hourly wage: $18.15

- Total employment: 230 people (1.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#46. Cooks, short order

- Median annual wage: $37,600

- Median hourly wage: $18.08

- Total employment: 270 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#45. Helpers--production workers

- Median annual wage: $37,370

- Median hourly wage: $17.97

- Total employment: 450 people (2.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#44. Demonstrators and product promoters

- Median annual wage: $37,340

- Median hourly wage: $17.95

- Total employment: 870 people (4.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#43. Material moving workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $37,230

- Median hourly wage: $17.90

- Total employment: 70 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#42. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

- Median annual wage: $37,090

- Median hourly wage: $17.83

- Total employment: 150 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#41. Tutors

- Median annual wage: $36,970

- Median hourly wage: $17.77

- Total employment: 350 people (1.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#40. Protective service workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $36,900

- Median hourly wage: $17.74

- Total employment: 270 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#39. Concierges

- Median annual wage: $36,700

- Median hourly wage: $17.64

- Total employment: 70 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#38. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

- Median annual wage: $36,600

- Median hourly wage: $17.60

- Total employment: 110 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#37. Retail salespersons

- Median annual wage: $36,550

- Median hourly wage: $17.57

- Total employment: 4,800 people (23.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#36. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

- Median annual wage: $36,490

- Median hourly wage: $17.54

- Total employment: 1,500 people (7.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#35. Painting, coating, and decorating workers

- Median annual wage: $36,470

- Median hourly wage: $17.54

- Total employment: 50 people (0.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

