Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings over ‘boneless’ wings

What, exactly, is a boneless chicken wing?

Is it a wing from an actual chicken, with the bones removed for easier snacking? Or is it a chunk of succulent breast meat molded into the shape of a wing?

Whatever the answer, it’s a topic that wing enthusiasts have long debated, often over a beer or three.

It is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit brought this month against Buffalo Wild Wings by a Chicago-area man who claims the restaurant chain is falsely advertising its boneless wing products, which he says are more like chicken nuggets.

The man, Aimen Halim, purchased boneless wings from a Buffalo Wild Wings in Mount Prospect, Illinois, in January, according to a lawsuit dated Thursday.

The complaint says that Halim believed, based on the name and description of the products, that he was receiving actual wings that had been deboned. But he soon found they were not.

“Had Mr. Halim known that the products are not chicken wings, he would not have purchased them, or would have paid significantly less for them,” the lawsuit said. “As a result, Mr. Halim suffered a financial injury” because of the restaurant’s false and deceptive conduct.

On its website, Buffalo Wild Wings describes its boneless wings as “juicy all-white chicken” that is lightly breaded. The lawsuit points to two competitors of Buffalo Wild Wings, Domino’s Pizza and Papa Johns, that offer similar products. Those companies, it says, explicitly state their boneless offerings are made from chicken breast meat.

Halim, and others who would join his lawsuit, are seeking a jury trial and damages, injunctive relief, restitution and declaratory relief.

“We believe this is a straight-forward case and look forward to representing Mr. Halim and other consumers in this case against Buffalo Wild Wings,” Ruhandy Glezakos, a lawyer for Halim, said in a statement Monday.

He declined to give any further information about Halim and the circumstances around his food order in January.

Buffalo Wild Wings did not respond to questions about whether there have been formal complaints about its boneless wings in the past. However, the chain sent out a cheeky tweet Monday saying, “It’s true. Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our Buffalo wings are 0% buffalo.”