Martha Stewart, blissed out on CBD, focuses on cannabis products during quarantine

“Have you tasted them yet?” Martha Stewart asked. She was standing in her kitchen in Bedford, New York, speaking over Zoom about her new line of CBD pâte de fruit, the pronunciation of which she sounded out as if speaking to a child.

“‘Pat,’ like, piece,” she said, “‘doo-free’ — of fruit.” It was around 10 in the morning, and no, I had not tried one.

Eyeing the assortment in front of me, I picked a saffron-colored piece the size of a sugar cube and bit it in half.

“Pop it in,” she said. “Don’t bite it. Pop it in.”

It tasted sweet, squishy and grainy, indistinguishable from those granulated sugar-covered confections that fancy French restaurants dole out at the end of a meal.

“Am I supposed to take just one, or ...?” I asked.

“It depends on who you are,” Stewart said, shrugging. “I pop 20 of them and just feel OK, but some of my friends do two and feel high, I don’t know why. It’s not high like a marijuana high. It’s a CBD high, like, relaxed.” (Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a hemp-derived compound that shouldn’t get you high, but if you mix it with more potent stuff, good luck.)

She reached for an indigo cube, one of four gummies she would consume in the course of an hourlong interview. “You don’t think that you’re eating anything but pâte de fruit,” she said. “I’m having a black raspberry right now.”

In the world of the 79-year-old goddess of domesticity, cannabis, in its myriad forms, is a societal good. Her friend Snoop Dogg introduced her to its palliative effects at Comedy Central’s 2015 “Roast of Justin Bieber.”

“We sat next to each other for seven hours,” Stewart said. “Snoop must have smoked 10 giant fat blunts, and I inhaled all that smoke. I felt really good.” She paused, searching for a more eloquent description of that feeling; it came from a male voice off-camera belonging to Ryan McCallister, her gardener and, since March, her “cinematographer emeritus” (i.e., her Zoom lighting guy).

“A contact high, that’s what they call it,” she said. “I had to fly that night, my family was in Saint Barths for Christmas vacation. I don’t remember going on the plane. I don’t remember doing anything. I didn’t remember my performance on the roast, but it was very successful.” (“Five billion impressions,” she said on a podcast last year. “Where else can you get five billion impressions?”)

Her relationship with controlled substances was not always so. In the 1970s, she smoked a joint and went to a movie theater in Westport, Connecticut, with Andrew Stewart, then her husband. “I tried to walk down the aisle,” she recalled. “I thought I would never get to the end of it. I never smoked again.”

What was the movie? “I have no idea what it was, or what it was supposed to be,” she said. “I just passed out in my seat.” She laughed and added: “My husband was probably angry.” (They divorced in 1990.)

For Martha Stewart, making the cannabis products, which she produced with the Canadian company Canopy Growth, and partaking in them is about keeping up with the times.

“I’m very interested in what is new and what is happening,” she said. “Like, I have an electric car. I have a Tesla. I adopted the computer before most of my friends — in 1982, I bought my first IBM. I’m an early adopter of a lot of things. That keeps you very on your toes, it keeps you extremely avant-garde, it keeps you current. I want to be current.”

Martha’s Quarantine Routine

“I have absolutely zero complaints about quarantine,” Stewart said. In March, she stopped commuting from Bedford to Manhattan, where she was designing a new office for her approximately 150 employees. (The Martha Stewart brand was acquired by Marquee Brands for a reported $215 million in 2019.)

She hunkered down on her 153-acre farm with an initial crew of three: McCallister, her housekeeper and her driver. She set up a temperature checkpoint and distributed face masks.

She wakes up, as she always has, around 4 a.m., beside her calico Persian cat, Empress Tang. (“I’m sleeping with an empress,” she said.) In bed, she reads three newspapers, does the New York Times crossword puzzle, “and the mini crossword puzzle and sometimes that stupid Vertex.”

Then she showers, gets dressed and goes to the gym, where she attempts to replicate aerobic and resistance routines that she used to do with a trainer. By 7 a.m., when her crew arrives — it numbers around a dozen, these days — she has written a to-do memo for the farmer, had a cappuccino and a green juice, and started her workday.

That could mean brainstorming ideas for her new HGTV show, promoting her QVC clothing line or writing the foreword for a friend’s book. “I’ve been working pretty much every day,” she said. “I really haven’t had a vacation yet. I’m looking forward to a vacation.” (Her next “real vacation” at the urging of her 8-year-old grandson, Truman, will be to Antarctica, the only continent he has not yet visited.)