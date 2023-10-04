One of Mary’s Pizza Shack’s busiest locations has reopened with a new look after being closed for eight days to renovate the space.

The Summerfield Road location, which originally opened in 1987 and is one of nine Mary’s Pizza Shack restaurants, hadn’t had any major renovations since 2005 or 2006, location owner Cully Williamson said.

“The family (and I) got together and by the end of 2021 or early 2022, we had all agreed on this new look for Mary’s,” Williamson said. “It’s one of the busiest Mary’s Pizza Shack’s in the chain so I just felt like I needed to make a change in that store in particular.”

The renovations are part of ongoing touches each restaurant is taking to improve business for long-term success.

The founder Mary Fazio’s family, who currently own and operate each Mary’s Pizza Shack location independently under a licensing agreement, worked with local interior design company Inspired Spaces to remodel the main dining areas, adding in new light fixtures and paint to transform the space.

“In the restaurant business, you have to continue to reinvent your facility and show that your business is still a comfortable place for (guests) to come,” Williamson said. “I hope that people like (the renovations) and that it gives them another reason to come out and enjoy the great food at Mary’s.”

The Summerfield Road location is now open again with regular business hours.

Williamson said the location will be holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate the renovations on Oct. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce.

