McCoy, Lawrence family unveil new wine label from Howell Mountain fruit

Carlton McCoy Jr. and the Lawrence family have launched Ink Grade, their second new wine brand this year, which will be available on a direct-to-consumer basis with prices ranging from $65 to $225 a bottle.

The label plays homage to Theron Ink, who established a Napa Valley ranch on the remote eastern side of Howell Mountain in 1875. The Ink Grade Estate Vineyard where the fruit is sourced is located on the northeast corner of the Howell Mountain wine region at around 1,500 feet elevation. Matt Taylor, who joined Lawrence Wine Estates as a winemaker in March 2020, leads the project.

McCoy and the Lawrence family launched Brendel earlier this year, featuring a portfolio of wines up to $40 a bottle and a planned new tasting room in downtown Napa.

Since buying the iconic Heitz Wine Cellars in St. Helena in April 2018, the Lawrence family has added Stony Hill Vineyard and Burgess Cellars to its growing portfolio.

Firm: packaged wine exports increased over past year

Packaged wine exported out of the United States grew in volume by 11% and by value by 15% over the past 12 months, according to new data from bw166, a wine industry consulting firm.

The rate of such exports increased even more over the last three months with an increase of 28% by volume and 43% by value, according to the firm.

However, bulk wine over the last 12 months declined 11% by volume and dropped 14% by value.

The largest export market for packaged wine is Canada at 39% based on value while the United Kingdom is the largest market for bulk wine at 58% by value.

Wine Business Institute at SSU seeking survey respondents

The Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University is soliciting respondents for its annual wine sector survey.

The survey focuses on topics such as sales and revenue sources as well as avenues to better compete in the labor market. It takes about six to eight minutes to complete.

The results will be presented Wine Industry Financial Symposium on Nov. 9. The survey can be accessed at bit.ly/3Bn4k2M.

