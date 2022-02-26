Millions of baby boomers have left the workplace since 2020 — are they coming back?

Call it a pause. Call it a time out. Call it anything but retirement.

Despite the millions of older workers who have fled the labor force in the past two years, few have signaled a permanent exit. Whether they were ejected from their jobs or left voluntarily, most have yet to tap their Social Security benefits, explaining to surveys that they may yet reenter the workforce. Some wait for covid to fade. Others wait for better jobs with better pay, or jobs with more flexibility, jobs that allow more control of their time.

The share of Americans over age 55 who were working fell sharply when the pandemic began, plummeting 6 percentage points to 33.3% in March and April of 2020, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. And although those numbers have started to recover, it remains unclear how many of those older workers will pursue new employment or eventually declare "Retired!"

"We don't know which way it will break," said Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

For all the fantasies about days free of deadlines and meetings, supervisor demands and cranky colleagues, a successful workplace departure depends on myriad factors - with or without a pandemic.

For those with hefty 401(k)s and valuable real estate, retirement comfort will depend less on savings and more on social connections and purpose, replacing a career with something fulfilling. For those with thinner wallets, leaving a job early means not only lost income, but also lost savings and lost medical coverage. How far back can a lifestyle be pared to pay the mortgage, the car insurance? How necessary is landing a job?

To better understand the reasons behind and the impact of relinquishing one's salary and career early, The Washington Post spoke with seven men and women who left the marketplace before their full retirement age, which is 67 for anyone born after 1960.

They represent a variety of vocations, backgrounds, and geography. The earliest job departure was at age 55 and the latest at 64. Covid played a role in some decisions, but not all. Their experiences indicate that early retirement for many has a new narrative. "It may no longer mean put out to pasture," says Robert Laura, a social worker-turned-financial planner who runs a retirement training program. "It may mean taking a break."

Tony Byers cleans his pool located at his home in Jinotepe, Nicaragua, on February 19, 2022. (Oswaldo Rivas / for The Washington Post)

Before he started driving a forklift at a Volvo warehouse outside Columbus, Ohio, in 2000, Tony Byers had worked as a policeman, a salesman, and a warehouse worker delivering pizza on the side to make ends meet. At Volvo, his hourly wage almost doubled, and he liked the work. He found he was skilled with machinery. He liked his coworkers and liked playing basketball on the company court at lunch. When Volvo moved its distribution center to Byhalia, Mississippi, in 2015, Byers followed.

In Byhalia, he learned new software and adjusted to early hours - rising before dawn for the 5 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. shift. He drove a cherry picker but spent many hours on his feet lifting bulky boxes. In his 50s, he began to strain his back and wondered how long his body could take the work. He was still paying child support for a son from his second marriage, and he needed to save for retirement. His third and current wife, a native of Nicaragua, wasn't eligible for Social Security, and in her sixties, hadn't found work to replace her restaurant job in Ohio.

Then covid swept through the warehouse. The younger guys on the second shift fell first to the virus, and anyone exposed had to quarantine. The first shift crew, including Byers, toiled extra hours to compensate for the second shift's lost productivity - but then they also got infected. At one point, almost 20% of Byers's shift mates were sick or quarantined. Byers tried to avoid close contact, but how can you do that with 600 coworkers, even when 80 are out? He feared illness. He feared death. He needed a way out.

Byers and his wife had made some savvy real estate deals in Mississippi, and he figured between the house profits and cashing out a pension and his 401(k), he could leave Volvo and live well - out of the country. "I couldn't retire in America," he says in a phone call from his home in Jinotepe, Nicaragua. "But in Nicaragua, you're a king."

At age 56, Byers received his last Volvo paycheck on June 11 of last year. By early July he sipped coffee in the home with a pool that he built on a lot next to his stepdaughter's property - mortgage-free thanks to low construction costs. Byers has shed over 10 pounds since he relocated. Food costs, he estimates, are 75% less than in the United States. They buy bushels of fresh produce at the markets for $8. They can dine out for as little as $6 a meal. He misses his children and grandchildren from his previous marriages who remain stateside, but Byers delights in the daily romps with his stepdaughter's children.