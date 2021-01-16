Mira Winery in Napa Valley taps new president

Ed Thralls has been named president of Mira Winery, a 16-acre estate just south of Yountville.

Thralls most recently was general manager at Benovia Winery, where he oversaw most aspects of the family-owned winery in Santa Rosa. He also has worked as director of consumer sales and marketing at Flowers Vineyards & Winery and Huneeus Vintners.

Mira was founded in 2009 by Jim "Bear" Dyke and winemaker Gustavo Gonzalez. It recently announced that it was using the only wooden egg wine fermentation tank in the Western Hemisphere at its new winery.

Gamble Family Vineyards selects viticulture director

Veteran grape grower Raymond Reyes has joined Gamble Family Vineyards as director of viticulture and winery relations for the Napa Valley winery.

Reyes had been director of wine growing at Joseph Phelps from 2017 to 2020 and also worked for Moet Hennessy. He will oversee 175 acres of Gamble’s estate vineyards, spanning the wine regions of Oakville, Rutherford, Mt. Veeder and Yountville.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in vineyard operations and grower relations, which will support Gamble Family Vineyards’ continued growth for years to come,” owner Tom Gamble said.

SSU’s Wine Business Institute celebrates 25th anniversary

Sonoma State University is this year commemorating the 25th anniversary of the founding of its Wine Business Institute.

In 1998, the institute became the first college in the United States to offer an undergraduate degree focused on the business of wine. It later followed with a master’s degree in wine business administration in 2008 and its executive wine MBA in 2012. Three years ago, it opened its Wine Spectator Learning Center for research and classes for the program.

The institute has conferred 1,196 wine business degrees — both undergraduate and graduate — and awarded 551 certificates to students.

“The 25th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the Wine Business Institute’s achievements and look ahead,” said Jean-Francois Coget, dean of SSU’s School of Business and Economics.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.