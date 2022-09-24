Mission Kitchen + Bar in Santa Rosa has closed

Santa Rosa’s Mission Kitchen + Bar has closed.

It’s undetermined how long the restaurant’s doors have been shut. According to Google Maps, the business owners confirmed its permanently closed status five weeks ago.

The restaurant’s chef Jesse McQuarrie turned a sports bar into a destination with such menu items as Mac & Cheese “Lollipops,” BBQ Pulled Pork Twinkies and Ahi Tuna Poke Miso Cones.

McQuarrie brought a three Michelin star experience with a comical, playful twist to the table. The restaurant was located at 52 Mission Circle off Sonoma Highway.

The Press Democrat has reached out to McQuarrie for comment.

