Subscribe

Mission Kitchen + Bar in Santa Rosa has closed

SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 23, 2022, 5:31PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

Santa Rosa’s Mission Kitchen + Bar has closed.

It’s undetermined how long the restaurant’s doors have been shut. According to Google Maps, the business owners confirmed its permanently closed status five weeks ago.

The restaurant’s chef Jesse McQuarrie turned a sports bar into a destination with such menu items as Mac & Cheese “Lollipops,” BBQ Pulled Pork Twinkies and Ahi Tuna Poke Miso Cones.

McQuarrie brought a three Michelin star experience with a comical, playful twist to the table. The restaurant was located at 52 Mission Circle off Sonoma Highway.

The Press Democrat has reached out to McQuarrie for comment.

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette