Montage Healdsburg luxury resort sold for $265 million

Ohana Real Estate Investors has sold the Montage Healdsburg luxury resort to an Irvine-based hotel investment firm for $265 million.

Redwood City-based Ohana said in a statement that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. acquired the 130-room Wine Country resort that opened up in December.

This month Travel + Leisure named Montage Healdsburg to its 16th annual list of the top 70 new hotels in the world.

Ohana has retained ownership of residential tracts on the property, where it has started building and selling custom homes affiliated with the 258-acre resort.

The acclaimed hotel property is set on oak woodland and vineyards and includes a main lodge and 130 bungalow-style guest suites designed to blend in with the surrounding landscape. Room rates range from $695 to $1,695 per night. A presidential suite, spanning more than 4,600 square feet, is $10,000 a night.

The resort includes pathways lined by lavender and gardenia and lawns spaced among the vineyards. Winemaker Jesse Katz of Aperture Estate in Healdsburg designed the hotel’s vineyard and will use grapes from the property to make wines.

Also, the resort has a partnership with Sonoma County Bee Company to manage the five-hive apiary and use honey and wax to craft products for the spa on the property.

