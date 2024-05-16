Punch Clothing owner Ru Scott opened her first boutique 27 years ago in Sebastopol. She moved her store to Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa two years later and has remained ever since.

Business has grown over the last few years, with Scott opening a third location in St. Helena and increasing her online presence and celebrity client base, to the point where she’s outgrown the Fourth Street storefront.

Scott will be moving Punch Clothing into Montgomery Village later this month.

“We need more room for distribution and operations,” Scott said Tuesday. “Also with Montgomery Village being so fresh and new for Santa Rosa, it’s something I couldn’t pass up for my business.”

Punch Clothing will move into the space two doors down from Shake Shack on Magowan Drive. It’s nearly 700 square feet bigger than her downtown store and will model a modern farmhouse interior to fit with the current aesthetic of Montgomery Village.

Scott said the new location will still serve as a flagship store for the business with more room to handle online orders, distribution and in-person shoppers.

She plans to open the Montgomery Village location May 30 and close the downtown store a few days before then.

“It’s been emotional for sure as I’ve spent half my life coming to work here (in downtown Santa Rosa) every day,” Scott said. “I’ve been resistant but now I’m just excited for the newness. (Montgomery Village) has a great energy.”

Punch Clothing is the third business to open in the Santa Rosa open-air shopping center this year, following Shake Shack at the end of February and stationary store Paper Source at the beginning of April.

“Punch Clothing has been a staple in the Santa Rosa community for decades, and we’re excited to welcome their boutique, energy, and unique style to The Village," Brittany Mundarain, general manager of Montgomery Village, said in a statement.

Montgomery Village has also begun the next phase of renovations to the Santa Rosa shopping center, improving the courtyard and connectivity between north and south areas.

These renovations will bring furnishing upgrades and walkway improvements along with a new dog relief area and children’s play area with a little free library kiosk.

Construction is anticipated to finish by September 2024.

