Musk's 'free speech' agenda dismantles safety work at Twitter, insiders say

Hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter in late October, the Trust and Safety team responsible for combating hate speech on the site received an urgent directive: Bring back the Babylon Bee.

To some Twitter employees, the order was troubling. The self-described Christian satirical site had been banned since March for refusing to delete a tweet naming Biden health official Rachel Levine its "Man of the Year." Levine is a transgender woman, and the tweet violated a 2018 rule prohibiting Twitter users from targeting transgender people by referring to them by the name or gender they used before transitioning.

To Musk, the suspension was emblematic of the kind of liberal overreach he has vowed to purge from the platform. In a small kitchen on the second floor of the company's San Francisco headquarters, he huddled with his lawyer, Alex Spiro, Trust and Safety lead Yoel Roth, another Twitter employee and a Tesla employee to discuss the suspension.

While the Babylon Bee's tweet was "not cool," Musk told them, it also wasn't "sticks and stones" - violent threats that he argued should be the new standard for who gets booted.

Since that Friday in October, Musk's brief reign at Twitter has been marked by chaos and upheaval as the notoriously mercurial and impatient billionaire seeks to impose his will on a company famous for its deliberative culture. Massive layoffs and Musk's demand that remaining employees pledge to work "hardcore" hours have left one of the world's most influential social media sites operating with a skeleton staff and experts predicting an eventual crash. Meanwhile, advertisers are fleeing, raising doubts about Musk's ability to generate sufficient profits to satisfy investors in the $44 billion deal.

Amid the turmoil, Musk has stoked the culture-war issues that helped inspire him to purchase the company in the first place. A fierce advocate for the right "to speak freely within the bounds of the law," Musk has moved rapidly - at times erratically - to undermine a regime built over a decade to define dangerous language on the site and protect vulnerable communities, replacing it with his own more impulsive style of ad hoc decision-making.

The Trust and Safety team lies at the heart of that battle. Known for examining every question from every angle before taking action, the team is responsible for many of the polarizing decisions that have prompted the right to cry censorship, including the ban on former president Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees and people close to Musk who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, as well as documents obtained by The Washington Post, detail the clash of cultures as Musk and his allies have fired or alienated Trust and Safety team leaders and reversed their decisions. In recent days, Musk has reinstated both Trump and the Babylon Bee, along with a handful of other controversial accounts.

Now, Musk is looking to automate much of the Trust and Safety team's work to police content - eliminating some of the nuance from complicated decisions for a cheaper approach.

Already, the team is dwindling. Its numbers have shrunk to dozens from a staff of 120 before Musk's takeover. On his first night as owner, Musk fired its leader of 11 years, former Trust and Safety head Vijaya Gadde. Even before the takeover, Musk had personally amplified rhetoric from conservatives calling Gadde the company's "chief censor." Gadde did not respond to a request for comment.

With Gadde's departure, Roth became the highest-ranking Trust and Safety official, steering the site through the Nov. 8 midterm elections. At first, he worked with Musk to stanch a flood of hate speech unleashed under the new owner. But Roth quit two weeks later, after Musk insisted on creating a $7.99 pay-for-play blue check system - since suspended - that led to a profusion of "verified" impostor accounts.

In an op-ed Friday in the New York Times, Roth acknowledged that the old system of content moderation - a "know-it-when-I-see-it" mélange reflecting the values of advertisers, Apple and Google app store managers, and Big Tech executives - can "have a dismaying lack of legitimacy." But Roth warned that Musk "perpetuates the same lack of legitimacy through his impulsive changes."

"It was for this reason that I chose to leave the company: A Twitter whose policies are defined by edict has little need for a trust and safety function dedicated to its principled development," he wrote.

Roth declined to comment further. Musk and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.