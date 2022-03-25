Napa County approves new rules for microwinery permits

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that creates a new and easier permitting process for microwineries.

The new rule will allow such small wineries to have their application heard by a zoning administrator rather than the planning commission, making it an easier path to get approved for small-scale projects. They have been lobbying for such a rule for about five years.

Those vintners would save three to four months in permitting time and several thousands of dollars through the process, said David Morrison, director of planning, building and environmental services for Napa County.

The wineries must produce no more than 5,000 gallons of wine, have a maximum of 5,000 square feet of space for its facility and have at least 75% of the grapes used in fermentation from vineyards on the property among other restrictions. The ordinance would sunset after three years if not renewed.

Matt Courtney takes on new project

Matt Courtney has joined Amici Cellars as consulting winemaker for the Calistoga winery.

Over a career of more than 20 years, Courtney has become a notable local winemaker. He first gained notice at Marcassin, and in 2013 became winemaker at Arista Winery in the Russian River Valley. He also has his own project in Ferren Wines, which features single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot noir from the Sonoma Coast.

At Amici he will join winemaker Tony Biagi at the family-owned winery that has branched from its flagship cabernet sauvignon to making small lot bottlings from single vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Courtney will oversee production of the estate’s appellation and single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot noir portfolio and the wines from its sister brand Olema.

Kendall-Jackson to host Kentucky Derby charity benefit

Kendall-Jackson will host a Kentucky Derby party at its wine estate and gardens May 7 with proceeds benefiting Sonoma County’s Meals on Wheels program.

Besides being one of the prominent wine families in the North Coast wine sector with their Jackson Family Wines portfolio, the Jackson family also has made a mark in horse racing that began in 2005 when founder Jess Jackson and wife Barbara Banke established Stonestreet Farm on farmland in the Bluegrass hills of Lexington, Kentucky.

Stonestreet has had thoroughbred horses compete in the Kentucky Derby. Most notably, Curlin finished third in 2007 and went on to win the Preakness Stakes.

The cost will be for $125 to attend and $100 for wine club members. For more information visit kj.com/events/kentucky-derby-party.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.