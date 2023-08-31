Napa County cities with the most expensive homes

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership involves acquiring an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Aug. 24, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.23%.

Although home prices have risen all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

The typical home value in the United States was $349,679 in July 2023, up 1.4% from the year before and a new all-time high.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Napa metro area using data from Zillow. Charts for each city show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

All seven cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Pope Valley, CA

- Typical home value: $414,735

- 1-year price change: -5.5%

- 5-year price change: +9.0%



#6. American Canyon, CA

- Typical home value: $731,842

- 1-year price change: -2.1%

- 5-year price change: +27.4%



#5. Napa, CA

- Typical home value: $899,630

- 1-year price change: -2.7%

- 5-year price change: +34.2%



#4. Angwin, CA

- Typical home value: $957,759

- 1-year price change: -8.8%

- 5-year price change: +10.5%



#3. Calistoga, CA

- Typical home value: $1,135,099

- 1-year price change: -5.1%

- 5-year price change: +25.2%



#2. Yountville, CA

- Typical home value: $1,322,378

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +38.8%



#1. Saint Helena, CA

- Typical home value: $1,740,103

- 1-year price change: -9.1%

- 5-year price change: +28.0%

