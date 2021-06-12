Napa Valley vintner named chair of Wine Institute’s board

Suzanne Groth, chief executive of Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville, has been named chair of the Wine Institute’s board for the coming year. The nonprofit group is the leading trade organization for California vintners.

Other local wine professionals also were appointed to the board. Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa will be first vice chairman and Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery will be treasurer.

A second-generation member of her family’s winery, Groth became CEO in 2017. She had been vice president of sales and marketing.

Duckhorn reports earnings after IPO

The Duckhorn Portfolio reported net income of $9 million for the third quarter versus $11.6 million for the same period last year.

The earnings release was the first for the St. Helena winery, after it recently became a publicly traded company selling shares to investors.

Duckhorn reported net sales at $90.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $21.7 million, or 32% from a year ago, showing continued health in the marketplace as the coronavirus poses less risk to the overall economy.

Murphy-Goode winery apprentice contest attracts 5,000 applicants

Winery Murphy-Goode will hire two job candidates from at least 5,000 applicants as part of its contest to work for a year with a chance to break into the wine sector.

Part of Jackson Family Wines, Murphy-Goode will select two people who will receive a $10,000 salary per month, rent-free living for a year in a house in a vineyard and a year supply of its wine.

The winery first launched the contest in 2009 in the aftermath of the Great Recession to provide a chance for people passionate about the wine industry to gain entry. That winner, Hardy Wallace, was selected as Murphy-Goode’s lifestyle correspondent. Wallace later founded his own local winery, Dirty and Rowdy Wine.

The deadline to apply is the end of June.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.