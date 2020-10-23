Whitehall Lane Winery releases wines made from grapes resistant to Pierce's disease

A Napa Valley winery has unveiled two new wines made from experimental grape varieties that are highly resistant to Pierce's disease.

Whitehall Lane Winery in St. Helena has released a 2019 camminare noir and a 2019 paseante noir as distinct varietals. The grapes were harvested from the winery's Oak Glen vineyard on Oct. 15, 2019.

Pierce's disease is triggered by a bacterium spread by leafhopper insects, most notably the glassy-winged sharpshooters. Analysts have estimated the disease costs grape growers more than $100 million per year across the United States.

The family-owned winery worked with Andrew Walker of UC Davis and Paul Skinner of Vineyard Investigations in the effort, which took 20 years to develop the grape vines and that were planted in 2016 in the Oak Glen vineyard.

Whitehall Lane owner Katie Leonardini said “rather than trying to manage the sharpshooter with insecticides and potentially harming other beneficial insects, these new rootstocks dovetail into our sustainable and green practices.”

Fetzer sets ambitious environmental goals

Fetzer Vineyards in Hopland has made a commitment to not only eliminate all of its carbon emissions by 2030, but also remove additional carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by that year so it can become climate positive in its operations.

Fetzer, a certified B Corp that is owned by Viña Concha y Toro of Chile, said it is part of a camapign to limit global average temperature less than 1.5 degrees Celsius in an effort to curb climate change.

"We have a moral responsibility as a business to take swift action on the climate crisis,” Fetzer CEO Giancarlo Bianchetti said.

The winery said it would report regularly and transparently on its progress toward its climate goals with markers tied to science-based targets and the tenets of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Brion Wise opens Napa Valley winery called Brion

Vintner Brion Wise has opened a new winery, Brion, located south of Yountville at the base of Mount Veeder.

The 46-acre estate has a restored barn that dates to 1876 and a 3,200-square-foot gravity flow winery. Tastings are available by appointment at the winery at 5537 Solano Ave.

Wise has three different winemakers —Julien Fayard, Mark Herold and Massimo Monticelli — who will make wine from grapes from three different regions in the area.

Wise also owns the B. Wise Estate in Sonoma County’s Moon Mountain wine region.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.