Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards bought by South Korean conglomerate

Shafer Vineyards in the Napa Valley announced on Wednesday that it has been bought by a large South Korean conglomerate with a luxury brands division.

Shinsegae Property has bought the family-owned winery that helped elevate Napa Valley wines into an elite class from its Stags Leap estate just north of the city of Napa, the winery announced in an email to wine club members.

Shinsegae Property is the property development arm of Shinsegae, which owns department stores, shopping centers and golf resorts among other interests. A purchase price was not disclosed but the Korea Herald newspaper said it was about $250 million.

John and Bett Shafer purchased the estate in 1972 and helped grow the business through the years as the reputation of premium American wine grew in the marketplace. The winery especially became known for its Hillside Select cabernet sauvignon wines, which would fetch high prices at wine auctions.

Doug Shafer, the couple’s son and winery president, wrote that it was time after almost 50 years for a new chapter for the winery, which produces about 30,000 cases annually and has more than 200 estate vineyard acres.

“I have a lot of confidence in this new team. Their focus and the long-term focus at Shafer are very much in alignment ― it’s all about quality. Quality vineyards, quality wines, quality customer care. Shafer remains in good hands and if my parents could be here for this moment, I know without question that they would agree,” Shafer wrote.

Elias Fernandez, the Shafer winemaker, will be retained along with the winemaking and vineyard teams, he added.