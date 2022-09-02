Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyards hires new winemaker after Foley acquisition

Alison Crary Rodriguez has been appointed winemaker for Silverado Vineyards by Foley Family Wines, which acquired the Napa Valley winery earlier this summer to expand its holdings in the North Coast.

Rodriguez will be based in Yountville and oversee all winemaking activities for Silverado and its estate vineyards in the Stags Leap District, Coombsville, Yountville, and Napa appellations, company officials said.

“Alison’s well-rounded winemaking career is rooted in respect for different terroirs and sustainable farming,” Courtney Foley, second-generation proprietor at Foley Family Wines, said in a statement. “Alison and her focus on environmental responsibility is an important part of the next chapter of winemaking and Foley Family Wines.”

Rodriguez’s winemaking experience includes time in such Northern California wineries as Acacia, Sterling, Beringer, and most recently, The Hess Collection. She graduated from Duke University and the noted German winemaking and viticulture school Fachhochschule Wiesbaden — Geisenheim.

Silverado was founded in 1981 by the late Diane Disney Miller, daughter of Walt Disney, and her husband, the late Ron Miller. Rodriguez is the third winemaker in Silverado’s history.

Heidi Peterson Barrett joins Napa Valley winery

Heidi Peterson Barrett has joined Elizabeth Spencer Winery in Rutherford as the consulting winemaker. Barrett will work closely with Sarah Vandendriessche, who joined in the winery in 2010 as its winemaker.

Barrett has made some of the Napa Valley’s cult classic wines as she was responsible for production at Screaming Eagle from 1992 to 2006 for the luxury label. She also has been known for her elegant cabernet sauvignons from her time at Dalla Valle in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“I am delighted to join this dynamic team of enthusiastic talented wine professionals. I hope to build on what has come before and elevate these wines to their ultimate potential,” Barrett said in a statement. “I'm honored to join the team.”

Elizabeth Spencer Winery became a part of the Boisset Collection of wineries in 2021 with a portfolio of small-production wines from grapes sourced from Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

The Court of Master Sommeliers awards diplomas to 2 local professionals

The Court of Master Sommeliers in the Americas has announced that 10 wine professionals, including two local residents, have passed the organizations exam and received the title of master sommelier.

The organization said 45 individuals from 16 states and three countries attempted the exam. The new members include Erik Elliott, the estate director of Heitz Cellar in the Napa Valley; and Scott Turnbull, a consultant at Winebow, a wine importer, in Calistoga.

The master sommelier diploma is the highest distinction that a wine professional can attain in the beverage service industry.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.