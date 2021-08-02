Napa’s Delicato Family Wines finalizes deal to buy Coppola wine portfolio

Delicato Family Wines of Napa said on Monday that it has finalized its acquisition of the Francis Ford Coppola wine portfolio that was announced on June 24.

Delicato purchased both the Coppola winery in Geyserville and the Virginia Dare Winery along with its Archimedes Vineyard as part of the transaction. The purchase price was not disclosed but Coppola, the Academy Award-winning director of “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” will receive an equity stake in Delicato and join the company’s board of directors as part of the deal.

The transaction was approved by the Federal Trade Commission on June 26.

As part of the acquisition, Coppola said that it would permanently lay off 90 workers by Monday, according to a July 1 filing with the state Employment Development Department. Prior to the deal, Coppola employed approximately 380 workers, while Delicato has a workforce of about 800.

“As the winery has accelerated growth over the last five years, today earmarks the continuation of our family's work and the culmination of a shared vision to lead the industry,” said Chris Indelicato, chief executive officer of Delicato, his family-owned winery.

“The fundamentals of our business remain strong, our employee culture is thriving, and we are committed to our proven strategy focused on long-term, profitable, and sustainable growth,” Indelicato said.

The purchase will help Delicato compete in an increasingly competitive market as companies are trying to get bigger in a bid for more market share. E. & J. Gallo Winery completed a massive $810 million deal with Constellation Brands in January, which followed both The Duckhorn Portfolio of St. Helena and Vintage Wine Estates of Santa Rosa becoming publicly traded companies this spring.

Delicato was listed as the fifth-largest wine producer in the country in 2020 by producing 16 million cases, according to Wine Business Monthly magazine. Coppola was ranked 17th at 1.7 million cases.

Corey Beck, chief executive of the winery operations at Coppola, will stay on at Delicato as executive vice president and chief winemaker. Beck said at the time of the sale’s announcement that no major changes planned for Coppola customers as it enters Delicato’s portfolio.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.