Nearly 600 more tech, life science job cuts rattle Bay Area economy

SAN JOSE — Tech and life science companies have revealed plans to chop nearly 600 more Bay Area jobs.

Velodyne Lidar, Intel, Upstart Network, Udemy, Medallia and Lucira Health are among the latest companies to report plans for layoffs to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).

Here are the details for some of the most recent staffing reductions affecting workers in the Bay Area, and where the layoffs are occurring, according to the WARN notices posted with the EDD:

* Velodyne Lidar, 220 job cuts in San Jose. The company provides lidar technology.

* Intel, 112 layoffs in Santa Clara by the iconic chipmaker.

* Upstart Network, 102 staffing cuts in San Mateo. The company uses artificial intelligence to provide online financial services.

* Udemy, 74 job cuts in San Francisco. The firm is an online learning platform.

* Medallia, 59 layoffs in Pleasanton, the software company said.

* Lucira Health, 26 staffing reductions in Emeryville and Berkeley. The biotech firm provides at-home COVID test kits.

In the most recent round of layoffs, tech and life science companies sketched out plans to eliminate 593 jobs, the new WARN notices show.

San Jose-based Velodyne Lidar, which has created and supplies a radar-like and laser-based technology called lidar, completed a merger this month with another lidar company, Ouster.

Job cuts at Velodyne were among the consequences of the merger.

Santa Clara-based Intel's job cuts marked the third distinct round of layoffs since mid-2022 for the semiconductor titan.

With the most recent round of layoffs, tech and life science companies have decided to carry out at least 21,000 job cuts in the Bay Area, according to this news organization's review of WARN notices and public filings with state labor officials starting in mid-2022. Some job cuts have occurred and others are upcoming.

Yet as has been the pattern for many of the layoffs over the last several months, tech companies continue to hire even amid the job cuts.

Tesla in recent days revealed that it would establish its engineering headquarters in a Palo Alto office complex in Stanford Research Park. Soon after the announcement, the electric vehicle maker urged people to join its engineering team in Silicon Valley.

The Tesla careers page listed at least 700 job openings as of about an hour after the announcement on Feb. 22 about the designation of the new engineering hub.

New — and official — estimates regarding the status of the Bay Area's tech industry are expected to emerge in the coming several weeks when the state EDD posts the latest employment reports for January and February, as well as updated assessments of the Bay Area job market in 2022.