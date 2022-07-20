Netflix says it lost nearly 1 million subscribers and breathes a sigh of relief

Disaster has been averted at Netflix.

The streaming giant said in its earnings report Tuesday that it lost nearly 1 million subscribers in the second quarter. That’s the largest subscriber defection in company history, but far short of the 2 million it forecast during its dismal first quarter report in April.

When Netflix announced that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and expected to lose many more in the second, it suggested to many in Hollywood and on Wall Street that the halcyon days of endless growth in the streaming business had come to an end.

The company still had a rough three months, but its revenue did grow 9% to $7.9 billion, a number that would have been higher had the value of the dollar not pushed down the value of currencies around the globe. Overall, Reed Hastings, a Netflix co-CEO, called it “less bad results.”

Netflix, which now has about 220.7 million subscribers worldwide, told investors that it could add back 1 million in the coming quarter. And Hastings is bullish on the future of streaming. “It’s the end of linear TV over the next five, 10 years,” he said during a taped earnings call after the close of trading Tuesday.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix said it would keep its focus on providing streaming content to subscribers and not worry about other potential revenue streams, as its primary competitors do.

“This freedom means we can offer big movies direct to Netflix, without the need for extended or exclusive theatrical windows, and let members binge-watch TV if they want, without having to wait for a new episode to drop each week,” the company said.

Netflix has spent the past three months adjusting its business to better meet the challenges it expects to be facing the rest of the year. The company laid off about 450 employees. In April, it announced it would introduce a less expensive subscription tier that will feature advertising — reversing its long-held stance to never have commercials on its service.

And Netflix said it would begin to crack down more forcefully on password sharing in order to effectively monetize the 100 million users whom Netflix said used its service without paying for it.

Netflix shares rose more than 5% in after-hours trading Tuesday.