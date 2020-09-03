New co-working office opens in Sonoma

Sonoma’s first formal coworking spot - The Good Co . – opened at 550 Broadway in fall 2019. Both Good Co. and Marin CoWork offer full service coworking spaces to Sonoma entrepreneurs and professionals. Good Co. is currently still closed but accepting applications for the space.

Nicholas Zabelin has a background in real estate and his penchant for market research caused him to choose Sonoma as the location of his third Marin CoWork location, which opened last month.

“Sonoma has a lot to offer outside of tourism,” said Zabelin, 32. “Our research shows a lot of people already working from home here with a lot more projected.”

His new Sonoma location at 1151 Broadway across from Adele Harrison Middle School is signing on members now.

“A lot of the tours we’re giving are people working from home who find they just can’t do it anymore,” said Zabelin. “The kids are home and their spouse is working from home and they don’t have the quiet they need to be productive.”

His first few tours in Sonoma have been tech people and web developers who have bought second homes in Sonoma.

“They love it here but their new house might not have fast enough Internet speed,” he said. “And many work for companies that provide them with a stipend to cover their membership since they can’t go into their old offices anymore.”

Marin CoWork offers 24/7 access to fully furnished spaces with dedicated desks and private offices that are booked by the week or by the month. There are no shared spaces, thanks to COVID safety precautions, although a conference room is planned post-pandemic.

“Everyone has dedicated space, just to be safe,” said Zabelin. “There is some flexibility but no open seating shared by multiple people.”

The company’s memberships include month-to-month options, day passes and conference room rentals.

“If you have a start-up, you don’t want a long lease commitment,” said Zabelin. “A few months down the road, you might need much more or much less space, so month-to-month is perfect and it’s a flat fee with no extras.”

He said the design aesthetic is more like a modern home than a typical office space.

“We’re getting lot of positive feedback on the look and feel of the place,” he said. “Whether you're an entrepreneur looking for a quiet place to work or a business that needs short- or long-term space for multiple employees, we have a space for you.”

In the future, members will be able to have reciprocal privileges at the other Marin locations in Novato and Sausalito, and a San Rafael site is planned down the road.

Zabelin lives in Santa Rosa and provides tours in Sonoma by appointment only, with masks required. Visit marincowork.com to learn more or arrange a tour of the Broadway offices.

