New leadership promotion at Ram’s Gate Winery in Sonoma

Joe Nielsen has been promoted to general manager and winemaker at Ram’s Gate Winery in Sonoma.

Nielsen started at Ram’s Gate in 2018 as director of winemaking after almost 10 years at Donelan Family Wines in Santa Rosa. He also is a graduate of the executive Master of Business Administration program at Sonoma State University.

He will oversee the winery’s hospitality, marketing and sales programs and also help finish its effort to have its vineyards certified by the California Certified Organic Farmers trade group.

“We are introducing a new perspective on a retro wine style that is restrained, yet full of energy. We are inspired by Burgundy, but we embrace the strength of the California sun,” Nielsen said of his vision for the winery in a statement.

Gallo launches new marketing campaign for boxed wine label

E. & J. Gallo Winery has launched a new marketing campaign with its boxed wine brand Black Box Wines as the label introduces six new products.

Gallo bought Black Box last year as it aims to compete in the product category where it faces Napa-based Delicato Family Wines and its popular Bota Box, which has been a sales leader. The boxed wine category had a huge year in 2020 but was down almost 10% last year for the 3-liter segment, according to SipSource, which tracks sales data in the wine and spirits industry.

The company has unveiled a new Savvy Man spokesperson for the brand and it will be portrayed by actor Adam Scott, star of such TV series as “Parks and Recreation” and “Severance.”

“We are also enthusiastic in how Black Box is helping Gallo fulfill our long-standing goal of making wine accessible to all. Our Savvy Man campaign and these new, innovative additions to the portfolio will help reach new and existing consumers and invite them into the category,” said Stephanie Gallo, chief marketing officer for Gallo, in a statement.

O’Neill Vintners & Distillers introduces new brandy

O’Neill Vintners & Distillers of Larkspur has released a new spirits project called BrandyLab that uses premium grapes and is aged between five to 10 years.

The brandy was initiated by Erik Ettner, the master distiller for the company, who used a German-style pot still and an aging process of seven different types of oak.

The domestic brandy and cognac market has grown within recent years, generating $2.7 billion for distillers in 2019, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

The product sells for almost $35 for a 375-milliliter bottle and is available in limited qualities at brandylab.com.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.