New winemaker appointed at Browne Family Wines in Sonoma County

Jeremiah Timm has been appointed as the winemaker for Browne Family Wines, which includes the CHEV and CIRQ labels.

Timm has had a long working relationship with owner Michael Browne, who co-founded the Kosta Browne winery in Sebastopol with Dan Kosta. Kosta Browne over the past two decades became one of the most notable producers of pinot noir in Sonoma County. The two co-founders left Kosta Browne in 2017 after selling to J.W. Childs Associates of Boston.

He was an intern at Kosta Browne for the 2008 harvest and was hired back two years later as an enologist at the winery. Timm later was promoted to assistant winemaker and became director of winery operations in 2015.

“Working alongside Jeremiah, I believe that his work ethic, immense attention to detail and integrity are paramount to who he is, showcased in the intense and elegantly refined wines he makes,” Browne said in a statement.

Browne’s winery is located on a hilltop in the Russian River Valley and is undergoing renovations to be finished in early fall.

Johnson Blum to direct winemaking at Robert Mondavi Winery

Sally Johnson Blum has been named as the new director of winemaking at the Robert Mondavi Winery in the Napa Valley, which is owned by Constellation Brands Inc.

Johnson Blum had spent the previous 15 years making wines for Pride Mountain Vineyards in St. Helena.

She will join Kurtis Ogasawara, senior winemaker, and Lauren Oliver, winemaker, as a part of the winemaking team at the iconic winery.

“Sally’s unparalleled experience in winemaking speaks for itself,” said Geneviève Janssens, chief winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery, in a statement. “Her respect for Robert Mondavi’s pioneering spirit and dedication to California fine wines make her the perfect addition to our team as we pursue our vision to create wines of longevity, rooted in a distinct sense of place.”

Amateur wine competition returns to harvest fair

The Sonoma County Harvest Fair will hold its amateur wine competition again this year after a hiatus because of the pandemic.

All amateur winemakers from California are eligible to enter the event with entries due by Aug. 19. The event is being sponsored this year between a partnership of the fair board and the Garage Enologists of Sonoma County, a local nonprofit group.

Participants can find details on the contest at harvestfair.org/amateur-wine/

