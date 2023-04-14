Many may know Santa Rosa entrepreneur Kelsey Cox Maynard as the owner of local spin studio Rise Cycle Co., a boutique indoor cycle gym she opened in 2020.

But Maynard is trading in her cycling shoes for nursing scrubs with the opening of her aesthetic medicine practice, Real Aesthetic Medicine + Skincare Science in Montgomery Village.

“I want to help break the stigma around aesthetics,” Maynard sad. “There are a lot of people who make negative remarks. If you want to age naturally, that’s beautiful, but if you want to get aesthetic services, that’s also beautiful.”

Maynard has practiced aesthetic skin care medicine full-time since 2016. She worked as a physician’s assistant in Nashville, Tennessee, before relocating to Santa Rosa in 2019.

She previously worked at Allegro MedSpa in Santa Rosa before she opened her practice in early March a few doors down from Rise Cycle Co.

“We are so excited to welcome local and women-owned business REAL Aesthetic Medicine + Skincare Science to Montgomery Village,” Montgomery Village general manager Brittany Mundarain said in a statement.

“Offering a wide range of services from hair restoration to professional skincare, REAL has all your aesthetic care needs and focuses on celebrating the real you and we can’t wait for them to be a part of our growing community.”

Maynard said having her own practice allows her to live out her vision for how aesthetic medicine should be while also mentoring future physician’s assistants and student providers.

Her practice focuses on advanced injectable treatments and natural looking results, she said, such as Botox, fillers, under chin slimming and facial rejuvenation, along with other types of aesthetic medical treatments.

“You will not see duck lips or overfilled faces coming out of my practice,” Maynard said. “In Northern California, we like to look natural.”

But not all her patients are looking for larger lips or younger looking skin. She said many are transgender and looking to make their face match their gender identity, while others are looking for reconstruction or restoration work, such as using filler to minimize a scar from physical trauma or degenerative disease.

“I think that’s an often overlooked part of my work,” she said. "I have patients with scars like, from dog bites or from other like traumatic things that I'll minimize their scar and use filler to bring the area back to like pre-trauma.“

Maynard developed an interest in aesthetic medicine when she was 16. Growing up, she had severe acne that meant constant trips to the dermatologist.

“Clearing my skin changed my life,” Maynard said. “Once my acne cleared, it gave me a little more confidence and that’s what got me into it.”

She completed her master’s degree in physician assistant studies at Boston University School of Medicine — and her thesis on preventative Botox helped land her first medical spa job in Nashville.

She ultimately relocated with her husband to Santa Rosa.

Even though she has her own practice, she practices under a supervising physician’s license — something mid-level providers need to open a practice — who will step in to help should any complications arise.

Maynard wants to use her practice to help mentor and teach students looking to get into the aesthetic medicine and skin care industry by offering mentorship opportunities and private or group trainings.

“Mid-level providers and nurses are often underpaid and I think that’s not right,” she said. “Now that I’m out on my own, I can have my own voice. I’m using social media and my mission to mentor future providers and PA students because there is no transparency.”

She also wants to find ways to help people afford her services because aesthetic medicine is not typically covered by insurance.

“Sometimes, you don’t need plastic surgery, you just need fillers and those are never covered by insurance,” Maynard said. “I want to provide these treatments to people who can’t afford it.”

Maynard’s practice will be open Tuesday through Friday in Montgomery Village. Appointments, including new-patient consultations, can be made at realaestheticmed.com.

