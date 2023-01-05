Businesses across Sonoma County and beyond were bracing for impact Wednesday as heavy rain and flood concerns threaten properties throughout the region.

Preparations for the incoming storm came in the wake of harsh lessons for many businesses in 2019, when owners were caught off-guard by historic flooding after three days of drenching rainfall.

Some were forced to close for months. Others shut their doors entirely or moved.

For Brad and Raena Metzger, owners of Rio Nido Roadhouse along the lower Russian River, the cleanup and repairs took three months. The thick, brown floodwaters had swallowed up their restaurant property, the high-water mark outside the bar reaching 6 feet 4 inches.

They were both out of town at the time and knew the severe weather was coming, but were still shocked by the damage.

This time, they have closed the restaurant and have moved perishable food to refrigerators in Russian River Pub in Forestville to avoid losing inventory.

Brad Metzger also has a trailer set up should he have to move refrigerators and freezers — a friend at the Schoolhouse Canyon Campground has a large workshop where the equipment can be stored if the flooding becomes a risk for equipment.

“We’re going to assess the situation,” Metzger said. “It seems the prediction has gone down a little so it’s just a waiting game.”

Metzger and his staff also raised furniture to sit two or three feet off the ground in case water starts to flood the restaurant.

“There’s a big difference between do I empty the whole entire building or do I get all the equipment out,” Metzger said. “If there’s a landslide, the creek backs up and it could really happen at any moment so we’re watching that creek level more than anything.”

The Barlow commercial center in Sebastopol was hit especially hard in 2019 when the swollen Laguna de Santa Rosa overflowed its banks, inundating much of the $32 million shopping and dining complex.

While the center is in the flood plain and its inundation was foreseeable, the structures were outfitted with a protective barrier system that should have been fully deployed to keep water from entering the buildings, a group of business owners said at the time.

Nine of them sued Barlow owner Barney Alridge, alleging a breakdown in preparation and communication from The Barlow led to the widespread damage.

Aldridge, reached Wednesday by phone, said he did not want to comment on what the complex was doing differently this time. He said Barlow staff members were tracking the storm and would have teams in place should anything happen.

According to a couple of Barlow tenants, however, the preparations and communication have been clearer as the current storm bore down.

Alex Grinschean, a team lead at Crooked Goat Brewing, said Barlow staff has readied both sandbags and the complex’s flood barriers should they need to be deployed. The latter are interlocking aluminum flood logs designed to be installed between brackets in each roll-up storefront.

Courtney Williams, general manager at Community Market, one of the business that joined the lawsuit over the 2019 flood, said Barlow staff have been texting business owners with updates on the weather and preparation efforts in case the flood walls and sandbags have to be deployed.

She called 2019 a “big oops” for The Barlow ownership.

“They have training that the company contracted out so there’s definitely more preparation this year,” she said.

For its part, Williams said the grocery store has their power generators elevated and ready should there be an electricity failure and temporary pumps set up throughout the store in case of flooding. The store is prepared to stay open with normal business ours unless circumstances change, she added.

“We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Williams said. “I’m hoping that from where it looks on my end, that we’re really prepared and everything is going to go smooth,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.