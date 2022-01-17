North Bay businesses that have closed during the pandemic

Dozens of Sonoma County businesses have closed nearly two years after the coronavirus pandemic began.

The gallery above shows local spots that have closed since March 2020, according to information from Sonoma County Tourism and the businesses themselves. It will be updated as we learn more.

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com if you know of any closed businesses we missed.

This story first ran on Sept. 18, 2020. This version has been updated.