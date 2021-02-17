North Bay economic recovery hinges on curtailing pandemic, economist says

The strength of the North Bay economic recovery depends on a robust coronavirus vaccine campaign and public health officials’ ability to curtail spread of the pandemic disease.

“The North Bay is showing signs of recovery,” Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler said, noting the nationwide recession should cease in the final quarter of 2021 or early next year.

Eyler delivered the keynote speech virtually Tuesday at the North Bay Business Journal’s annual SSU Economic Outlook Conference.

North Bay employers will bring back jobs cut last year throughout 2021, the economist said, if COVID-19 vaccines work in tamping down the infectious disease and there aren’t big setbacks like the spread of a coronavirus variant.

In addition, the regional recovery hinges on a majority of people continuing to observe social distancing and other public health precautions, Eyler said.

Unemployment rates in the six-county North Bay region, which ranged from 1.9% to 8.8% in 2020, are showing signs of improvement. However, the critical hospitality and personal care services sectors will be the last to rehire all the workers furloughed last year, the economist said.

Overall, jobless levels across the North Bay won’t return to pre-pandemic conditions for two or three years, he said.

On the other hand, regional economic growth is dependent on the progress of eradicating the pandemic and more financial help from the federal government .

“Under the supposition that we'll get a relatively robust third (stimulus) package, we should see pretty good growth the next few quarters,” Eyler said, contingent on COVID-19 infections continuing to drop.

Looking beyond 2021, the economist said most forecasts count on additional federal stimulus and low interest rates to boost the national economy over the next couple of years.

Also speaking at the conference were Jean-Francois Coget, dean of the school of business and economics at SSU, and Lande Ajose, a higher education adviser to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“The economic crisis has had a huge impact on the economics of higher education,” Ajose said, noting that budgets were cut due to California’s $54 billion budget deficit.

As a result, profit sources for colleges, including services like residence and dining halls, are now gone, leaving the institutions with “massive revenue shortages,” she said.