North Bay businesses that closed during the pandemic

Six months after the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdown began, several Sonoma County restaurants and bars have closed.

Many restaurant and bar owners said the financial toll of the pandemic, in addition to blackouts and wildfires, was too much to handle.

Reporter Bill Swindell wrote about how local small businesses are struggling to survive here.

We’ve compiled a list of local spots that have shuttered since March. This list will be updated as we learn more.