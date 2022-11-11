North Bay wine company buys low-sugar brand

Marin County-based O’Neill Vintners & Distillers has purchased a FitVine Wine which produces low sugar, full alcohol wines.

“Our focus for the last seven years has been to build a portfolio of great brands appealing to the modern wine drinker,” said Jeff O’Neill, the Larkspur company’s founder and CEO, in the news release. “We see a tremendous opportunity to continue to strengthen and expand FitVine nationally driven by our commercial team, distributors and trade partners.”

BERKS Group, was the majority owner of FitVine. The purchase price for the brand was not disclosed.

“We are incredibly proud of the wellness brand we have built in partnership with Tom and Mark and are confident FitVine wines will continue to deliver exceptional quality and transparency to consumers under the leadership of the talented team at O’Neill,” stated Eric Bradley, executive vice president at BERKS Group.

Vintage Wine Estates reports earnings

Vintage Wine Estates reported on Wednesday that its revenue grew 40% for the past quarter compared to the same period last year as a result of its expanding portfolio.

The company, which has its central headquarters in Santa Rosa and owns B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen and Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood, reported that its revenue was $77.9 million was up $22.2 million with growth in its wholesale, direct-to-consumer and private labels units.

“Overall, we are driving consumer demand for our excellent portfolio of diversified products while making smart investments to fuel growth,” said CEO Pat Roney in a statement.

The company did post a $2.1 million loss in net income for the past quarter compared to the same period last year that it attributed to operating expenses that are part of scaling up its business after going public last year. The company acquired Ace Cider of Sebastopol last year, which has been a bright spot in its wholesale growth.

Winery to offer hazard pay for workers

A Sonoma County wine-and-food venture has committed to paying farmworkers more for going out into smoky or other potentially hazardous conditions to pick grapes or other essential work.

Sonoma Valley-based Eco Terreno Wines & Vineyards, owned by former longtime Sebastiani Vineyards winemaker Mark Lyon, in late October finalized an agreement to pay its dozen field workers time-and-a-half for outside work when the air-quality index goes above 150 — a level considered unhealthy for most people.

The announcement follows a similar move by Gallo of Sonoma earlier this year.

Labor advocates have raised concerns over field crews working in smoky air during the string of widespread North Bay wildfires at harvest in recent years.

“It was already in our ethos to be able to take care of our team members,” said Rob Izzo, general manager.

Lyon started Eco Terreno in 2012 while he was still at Sebastiani, where he had been making wines since 1985. It has two properties with 103 of its 163 total acres planted with vineyards and is located near Cloverdale in the Alexander Valley appellation.

The North Bay Business Journal contributed to this article. Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.