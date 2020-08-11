North Coast Brewing endows UC Davis scholarship aimed at attracting students of color to beer making

Fort Bragg’s North Coast Brewing Co. has given $50,000 to endow a scholarship for the brewing education program at UC Davis so that it can attract more diverse students.

The scholarship is named for the brewery’s co-founder Mark Ruedrich, who stepped down last year from the company he helped start in 1988. The money will go to the university’s master brewer certificate program to offer financial aid to students of color.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to improve our community,” North Coast CEO Jeff Ottoboni said in a statement.

The endowment is the latest example of outreach to expand diversity in the area craft beer sector that’s largely dominated by white men.

This summer breweries across the country, including Cooperage Brewing and Russian River Brewing locally, participated in the Black Is Beautiful campaign. Each brewer produced a stout special release craft beer with proceeds going to groups helping to reform the criminal justice system.