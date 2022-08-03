Oatly, Premier Protein among 53 beverages recalled over contamination risk

The maker of certain Oatly, Premier Protein and other specialty beverages has issued a recall for 53 of its products because of potential microbial contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Fresno, Calif.-based Lyons Magnus, a contract manufacturer that works with numerous food and beverage brands, issued the voluntary recall after a preliminary analysis showed it did not meet commercial sterility benchmarks, raising the risk of contamination from Cronobacter sakazakii. Though no illnesses have been reported, the agency advises against consuming any of the products.

The recall extends to various protein drinks, coffee products and other beverages, including Oatly's Oat-Milk Barista Edition, Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk and Aloha plant-based protein drinks, as well as offerings from Lyons, Glucerna, Pirq, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Premier Protein, MRE and Imperial.

Although cronobacter infections are rare, vulnerable populations and those who are immunocompromised are more susceptible to illness. Common symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Cronobacter was found in infants who were sickened or died after consuming formula from an Abbott factory in Michigan. Although the illnesses could not be traced to the plant, and the company said bacteria tied to the illnesses did not originate there, the factory was closed for months after the FDA cited unsanitary conditions, leading to a nationwide shortage of baby formula.

None of the products in the Lyons recall are intended for infants.

The FDA published a list of specific lot codes and product codes to identify the recalled products, which were distributed nationally. More information can be found at fda.gov or by calling the company's recall support line at 800-627-0557.