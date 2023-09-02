One of the biggest cable companies says cable TV isn’t working

One of the biggest cable companies in the United States has a message for media companies, its major partners in a decades-old business: The traditional cable-TV model is broken, and it needs to be fixed or abandoned.

Cable TV has become too expensive for consumers and providers, Charter Communications said in an 11-page presentation to investors Friday, adding that cord-cutters and rising fees are contributing to a “vicious video cycle.”

The presentation comes amid negotiations between Charter and The Walt Disney Co., owner of popular cable channels including ESPN and FX, which will not be available to Charter’s nearly 15 million pay-TV subscribers until both sides agree on how much Charter will pay Disney to carry its channels.

The fight comes at a time of declining subscriptions: More than 5 million Americans end their cable-TV subscriptions annually, according to research from SVB MoffettNathanson.

In trying to negotiate with Disney for a better deal, Charter’s presentation delivered a scathing indictment of the cable television industry, which has generated billions of dollars for companies like itself and Disney for decades.

“Customers are leaving the traditional video ecosystem, and losses have accelerated,” according to Charter’s presentation.

Disney fired back at Charter on Friday, saying the cable giant had rejected a deal that reflected “market-based terms” and that Disney had proposed creative ways to make its streaming apps available to Charter’s cable subscribers. Disney said its offer to Charter had included its “most favorable terms” on rates, distribution, packaging and advertising.

At issue are the rates Charter will pay for Disney’s programming and how those movies and shows will be distributed to Charter’s customers in bundles. Charter has said it does not want to pay a premium for channels its customers do not watch, adding that rate increases are pushing customers to cut the cable cord.

Christopher Winfrey, the CEO of Charter, said Friday he was “disappointed” with the stalemate with Disney. He said the company had proposed an alternative model Disney would not accept.

Charter’s news conference prompted a sell-off of traditional media stocks, affecting the broader entertainment industry. Shares of Disney were down nearly 3% Friday, Paramount declined more than 9%, and Warner Bros. Discovery fell 12%. Charter shares were down more than 3%.