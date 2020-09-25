Opus One Winery in Oakville names new chief executive

Opus One Winery recently selected Christopher Lynch as its new chief executive officer, taking the helm of the one the most highly regarded luxury wineries in the United States.

Lynch, who replaces David Pearson, brings more than 30 years of experience at wine companies such as E. & J. Gallo Winery, LVMH’s Chandon Estates, Pernod Ricard, Beam Wine Estates and Terlato Wine Group. He once played professional basketball in France.

Founded in 1979, the Oakville-based Opus One winery is a joint venture between Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A. and Constellation Brands.

“I’m honored to be selected as the next CEO for this iconic wine brand and look forward to working with the Opus One Winery team to continue building on the legacy and vision of co-founders Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Robert Mondavi,” Lynch said in a statement.

Windsor winery makes new hires

Notre Vue Estate in Windsor has hired three industry veterans in top roles at the 710-acre winery owned by the Stein family.

Jennifer Yukimi Tusa was named director of hospitality and direct-to-consumer marketing. Born in Japan, Tusa has spent the last two decades at Clos du Bois in Geyserville in a range of hospitality roles.

Alexandra Reynolds was named trade and sales manager of the winery. A University of Denver graduate, Reynolds has worked in hospitality and management roles at Merry Edwards Winery in Sebastopol.

And Patrick Hamilton was named the winery’s viticulturist. Hamilton most recently worked as vineyard manager at Massa Estate Organic Vineyards in Carmel Valley and Arroyo Seco.

First Sonoma-Cutrer winemaker dies

William “Bill“ Bonetti, the first winemaker at Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards in Windsor died on Sept. 7.

Bonetti, 94, was the company’s winemaker from 1981 until 1990 when he retired. He was raised in the northern Italian alps and attended the Conegliano School of Viticulture, which provided him a more traditional winemaking background that served him well when he came to the United States at 22.

During his tenure, Bonetti started the first “Focus on Chardonnay” colloquiums with other top California and French burgundy producers to help provide insight into the most planted varietal in Sonoma County.

“Bill was really one of the unsung icons in the California wine industry, having brought old world techniques to our fledgling industry and applying new world innovation to them,” Mick Schroeter, Sonoma-Cutrer’s director of winemaking, said in a statement.

