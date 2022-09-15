Owner of Rohnert Park’s Fundemonium to be president of National Retail Hobby Stores Association

The owner of Rohnert Park’s Fundemonium store has been selected to become president of the National Retail Hobby Stores Association, the trade organization representing brick-and-mortar, independent hobby stores.

Steven Elliott, who with his wife first opened Fundemonium in Petaluma in 2004, has been a part of the national group for about 12 years.

“(Steve’s) a really good thinker, he’s very creative, and he knows a lot about retailing and dealing with the general public.” Rob Gherman, executive director of the association, said of Elliott’s selection. “He’s going to make a great president because of the way he carries himself. Always on time, always communicative.”

Elliott served on the board of directors for the past two years before he was approached about becoming the next president.

“Our current president is being termed out and wanted to retire, and I was asked to take his place,” Elliott said.

Fundemonium moved to a bigger storefront in Rohnert Park in 2014. The store sells toys, family games and hobbies while also hosting kids parties and family-friendly activities.

As president of National Retail Hobby Stores Association, Elliott said he aims to elevate the group as a professional business trade association and help small, independent owners improve their business and operations skills.

On top of that, Elliott wants to strengthen the relationship of small retail stores with big retail hobby suppliers, especially now that many suppliers are starting to sell online directly to consumers, often out-competing stores.

He also wants to make the public think more about mom-and-pop stores the next time they’re shopping for toys, puzzles, radio-controlled cars and other hobbies.

“It’s a combination of public awareness and store owner education,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of value that a local retail store can provide like personal service and advice.”

Elliott will take over as president of the association in October.

