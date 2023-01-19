The popular global restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s is coming to Santa Rosa and plans to open a 4,000 square-foot space at the mall’s main entrance along B Street.

P.F. Chang’s spokesperson Katie Erwin said a firm date has not been established, but the company anticipates a late 2024 opening.

According to a news release from Santa Rosa Plaza, it will be the first P.F. Chang’s in the North Bay. The next closest locations are over an hour south in the Bay Area.

“The restaurant will transform the look and feel of the B Street entrance at the mall,” Santa Rosa Plaza spokesperson Danielle Nelson said in a statement.

“We are excited to bring a first to market dining experience to the mall for our shoppers and the community.“

P.F. Chang’s is a chain Asian restaurant founded in 1993 and operates over 300 locations internationally.

Its known for its takes on classic Chinese dishes.

It also recently launched a paid membership tier to its loyalty program where members can opt for VIP-level service, extra points on dining orders and unlimited free delivery.

“P.F. Chang’s will offer a unique combination of Chinese cuisine, attentive service, wine, and tempting desserts all serviced in a stylish, high-energy bistro,“ Nelson said.

“The location is perfectly positioned with easy access for shoppers and visitors alike.”

