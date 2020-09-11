Patz & Hall Winery in Sonoma resets titles of winemaking team

Tom Klassen was promoted to winemaker at Patz & Hall Winery in Sonoma and will work under head winemaker James Hall.

Klassen joined the winery as assistant winemaker in 2017, after working similar positions at Landmark Vineyard in Kenwood, Dehlinger Winery in Sebastopol and Conn Creek Winery in St. Helena.

In other promotions, Ross Outon, was named cellarmaster after seven years at Patz & Hall, while Jasmine Daniel was named an enologist after three years at the winery owned by Washington-based Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

Wine, beer trade groups lobby Congress for tax cut

Alcohol beverage groups recently took part in “a day of action” to lobby Congress to renew legislation that reduced federal excise tax on their products.

The measure was first enacted in 2017 as part of a massive tax cut package signed into law by President Trump. It was extended for one year in late 2019. It cut excise taxes for breweries, distilleries and wineries, though the benefits are tilted toward smaller producers.

The coalition included: the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States; Brewers Association; Beer Institute; American Craft Spirits Association; Wine Institute; WineAmerica; the United States Association of Cider Makers; and American Mead Makers Association.

“Our nation’s craft distillers, winemakers, brewers and cider makers have been among the hardest hit during COVID-19,” the coalition said in a statement. “Significantly increasing taxes on these small businesses even in normal circumstances would be devastating, but to do so during a pandemic would undoubtedly force many of them to close.”

Wine financial symposium set for two days

The Wine Industry Financial Symposium will take place virtually Sept. 15 and 16.

The annual event, which brings together top executives and analysts in the wine sector, will be held online Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s speakers include Annette Alvarez-Peters, the former head of alcohol sales at Costco Wholesale Corp.; Norm McKibben, founder of Pepper Bridge Winery; and Mel Dick, president of the wine division at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2RgCWy0.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemcorat.com.