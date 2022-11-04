Pedroncelli Winery in Geyserville makes leadership changes

Julie Pedroncelli St. John has been named president of the Pedroncelli Winery and Farms as she represents the third generation of the family assuming the helm at the Geyserville winery.

Pedroncelli St. John has worked at the winery for 37 years, most recently as brand ambassador. She takes over from her father, Jim Pedroncelli, who retired this year after almost 70 years in the wine business.

“It is an honor to be the next generation in the business to take the reins. We are a women-owned winery, so, along with my sisters and family, I am looking forward to the next steps in our succession plan,” Pedroncelli St. John said.

The winery has already undertaken a revamp of its hospitality grounds and barrel building and plans further changes for its digital marketplace.

As part of other changes at the winery, Dave Trebilcock has been appointed as general manager. Trebilcock joined the winery’s board of directors last year and has past experience working for Purple Brands and Vintage Wine Estates, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Lynmar Estate finishes harvest with new vineyard

Lynmar Estate in Sebastopol has finished its wine grape harvest that included fruit for the first time from its Hessel Station Vineyard.

The 15-acre site was bought by proprietors Lynn and Anisya Fritz in 2018. The site was planted to vines the following year, and the first wines from the 2022 vintage will be likely be released in 2024.

The vineyard is planted to all pinot noir and located in Hessel near the intersection of Hessel and Turner roads. The winery has nearly 85 acres of vineyards throughout the Russian River Valley.

“Hessel Station stands out as a very special vineyard due to its geographic location at the southernmost tip of the Russian River Valley, where it is cooled by ocean breezes,” Lynn Fritz said in a statement.

“The addition of this property furthers our long-term vision to farm grapes in all of the best pockets of the Russian River Valley. Since the region gets warmer the further north you go, each of our four estate vineyards produces wines with distinction in the disposition of, density and character from one another.”

Ag pass applications available

The Sonoma County Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for its new program that will allow a select group of farmers to check on their property during emergency evacuations from wildfires.

The new program, approved by the Board of Supervisors in August, allows farmers to access their properties under limited circumstances, but would not permit them to pick grapes. Applicants must complete a fire and worker-safety course with such training offered in the attendee’s requested language for indigenous workers.

Pass holders will be allowed such limited activities as checking on livestock, irrigating crops or fueling emergency generators.

Applications can be accessed at the department’s website. For the English version, visit https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/awm/agaccess and Spanish go to https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/awm/agaccess-espanol.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Send items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.