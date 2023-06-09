Peet’s Coffee permanently closes East Oakland warehouse, lays off 100-plus workers

OAKLAND — Peet’s Coffee will permanently shut its East Oakland warehouse, damaged by a roof collapse, a move that eliminates 110 jobs at the site — but also gives employees a chance to recoup their jobs in Tracy.

The high-profile beverage company undertook the action in the wake of a roof collapse in March at its Oakland complex, a catastrophe that killed a Peet’s employee.

Operations at that facility will not resume, and all employees at the facility will be impacted,” Stefanie McCahon, senior manager of human resources, wrote in a WARN notice sent to state government officials, referring to the East Oakland warehouse. “This closure of operations is expected to be permanent and will impact 110 employees.”

In the wake of the shutdown of the distribution center, Peet’s reassigned employees who had been working at the damaged complex to other company sites. These reassignments were temporary.

“It (Peet’s) will be opening a new distribution center that is located in Tracy,” Peet’s stated in the WARN notice to the state Employment Development Department.

The layoffs in Oakland are slated to occur around July 19 of this year, Peet’s stated.

“All 110 of the affected employees will be given the option to continue working for Peet’s at its new facility in Tracy,” the Peet’s executive stated in the WARN notice.