Petaluma-area produce market Palace of Fruit, closed a year ago by fire, finally near a revival

The charred remains of the small wood-paneled building at the corner of Ely Road and Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove sits as a stark reminder of the history of local commerce that took place there in south county.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, four teens speeding up to 140 mph in an Infiniti sedan unsurprisingly couldn’t negotiate the turn south on Ely and embedded the car inside the landmark Palace of Fruit produce market, setting it ablaze.

The crash and subsequent fire brought to an end 62 years of fresh fruit, vegetable and grocery sales at the venerable palace by owners Ken and Gina Ebertus, and before that his father, Werner, who ran it for 30 years.

“We never changed the look or the ambiance in 60 years,” Ken Ebertus said Thursday, before showing me around the burned shell of the structure painted green and the open-air market’s name still etched on it in black letters like it was when his dad bought the popular local enterprise in April 1958.

“We never changed anything.”

As complicated and delayed as this business recovery has been after ruinous flames and during a painful pandemic, at the nearly one-year mark since the crash heard round tiny Penngrove, the Ebertuses are still committed to reopening.

They just don’t know when: three, four, five, six months, or maybe longer.

Sonoma County officials are expected to soon approve final plans for the market’s rebuild. The contractor for the owners have told them it’s a three-month project once construction finally starts.

However, there are other vagaries of the coronavirus pandemic to contend with that could further delay hammering the first nail. Two examples, Ebertus said, are an uncertain lumber supply and an apparent shortage of industrial glue needed to affix panels for installation of refrigeration.

Eventually, the new 1,850-square-foot market that caters mainly to Petaluma-area residents will sell the same fresh fruits, vegetables, deli meats and grocery staples it did for six decades before the blaze suspended it in time. Appropriately, the plan for the rebirth of this local fixture calls for the physical features inside and out to look just like the old Palace of Fruit.

After $38,000 in donations from loyal customers and his lifetime of labor at the market, Ebertus, 61, a west Petaluma native, told me: “It’s the only thing I’ve ever done. That’s why I want to remodel and reopen again. I owe it to the community.”

Although the market’s retail bustle has stopped temporarily, the husband and wife team continue operating a slimmed-down version of the business on the rear of their property, from an even smaller storage structure he called the “palacette.”

Area restaurant wholesale customers stop by and pick up fresh produce that Ebertus brings back three times a week from the Oakland Produce Market, also known as the Wholesale Produce Market, that opened in 1916. And for restaurateurs who can’t get there on certain days, he hauls the food to them in his 12-foot box truck with Palace of Fruit emblazoned on the side of the driver’s side door.

The wholesale business used to be only 30% of annual sales. But it’s now the only revenue. Comparing sales the past year with 2019, he said, “if it’s 30%, that’s a stretch.”

Gina Ebertus, 59, chimed in: “Good thing our house is paid for.”

Although calling it a challenging year would be an understatement, the Ebertuses were happy to show me the inside of the “palacette.” Equipped with a walk-in refrigerator with limited inventory, the storage area used to house a forklift. It’s now the hub for the only operational slice of the Palace of Fruit, the wholesale trade for restaurants.

The pleasant surprise inside was Abby and Aden, two 12-week-old silver Labrador retriever puppies napping together in a kennel. The sleepy canines, a light chocolate color tone to the eye, hail from Prescott, Arizona.

“They’re the new mascots” for the market redux, he said, showing me one of the market’s old plastic produce bags with a design of Nick and Noel on it. They were the labs that for 15 years before the fire welcomed many a customer who came to buy fruits and vegetables.

“Back when we got the other two, people would come in just to see the dogs,” said Gina, who grew up in Daly City.

Asked if they’re feeling rejuvenated by the prospect of the market finally possibly reopening in a few months, they offered contrasting perspectives.

“We were at a point where we were supposed to be slowing down,” she said, then the heart of their family enterprise went up in smoke. “I don’t know, hope we’re young enough to do this.”

Without hesitation, he said, “I’m looking forward to it. … I loved interacting with the customers. She does, too.”

Although post-fire business has been extremely lean, the Ebertuses retained their two key employees: brothers Dan and Josh Green who each have worked for them for more than 20 years.

“We can’t do it without them,” Gina said of running the market, plus the two men have living expenses and couldn’t go without paychecks.

In case anybody’s wondering how the former storied produce market got its name, Ken told me, “That’s what was on it when Dad bought it.”

“Everything was a palace back then,” he went on. “In talking to people about it, in the ‘30s and ‘40s, a lot of places were called palace. Palace of this, palace of that.”

But only one Palace of Fruit, at least in Sonoma County.

